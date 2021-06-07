CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The quest for the NCAA Division III World Series championship by North Attleboro’s Zach DeMattio and the Wheaton College baseball team fell short late Sunday night in a 6-2 loss to SUNY-Cortland.
DeMattio belted two hits, including a home run and scored two runs as the No. 12 nationally ranked Lyons (21-7) bowed to SUNY-Cortlandt in the double-elimination style series, surrendering four runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Wheaton, making its fourth NCAA Division III World Series appearance, dropped into the loser’s bracket after suffering a midnight loss to No. 6 ranked Salisbury 11-9 on Saturday.
Over the three-game World Series, DeMattio was on base seven times for Wheaton, batting .454. DeMattio went 5-for-11 at the plate with two walks, driving in two runs and scoring five runs.
Against Cortland (33-8), Quigley had another pair of hits, while Lyons’ starting pitcher Josh Roberge, a senior from Chelmsford, was a hard-luck loser. Roberge (6-1) allowed three earned runs on seven hits in eight-plus innings of mound duty.
DeMattio scored the go-ahead run for Wheaton in the bottom of the second inning as he stroked a leadoff single and eventually scored on a sacrifice flyball.
DeMattio increased the Lyons’ lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning by leading off the frame with a solo homer over the left field fence.
The Lyons turned a pair of double plays against Cortland and totaled eight hits with just one strikeout, but left nine base runners stranded.
The Lyons received three hits from Halifax’ Stephen Quigley, the junior shortstop with two doubles in the 15-hit attack against Salisbury. However, the Lyons totaled 13 strikeouts by four Salisbury pitchers and left nine baserunners stranded.
Andrew Spirito of Cranston had two hits, including a homer and two RBIs, while Jacob Studley of Barrington, R.I., also had two hits.
Wheaton starting pitcher Gavin Reily, a senior from Bridgewater, suffered just his third mound loss, allowing just two earned runs over three-plus innings.
In the three game series, Wheaton batted .315 with 34 hits, while two of its three starting pitchers (also Griffin Young against Rowan in the opener) worked seven innings or better.
