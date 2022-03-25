NORTON — Wheaton College athletics for the spring season has hit the ground running, with all sports now well into season play.
The Lyons’ men’s lacrosse team has been one of the standout groups on campus, jumping out to a 7-1 record.
A run of seven straight to open the season, all-non conference, has set the tone for the first weeks of the season as conference play arrives. The Lyons saw their run snapped in their first NEWMAC match against Springfield, but the Lyons showed strong effort in a 9-7 loss last Saturday. Entering the weekend, Robert Sullivan leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and one assist. Lou Marinella has the lead in total points with 12 goals and 12 assists. Max Cooper has also had a strong start to the season, falling 10 goals and eight assists.
Jacob Wharton collected NEWMAC Defensive Player of The Week honors from Feb. 14-20. During the stretch he collected nine ground balls and had forced seven turnovers in two games.
Women’s lacrosse
Wheaton women’s lacrosse ran off five straight wins before having its streak snapped on Wednesday to sit at 5-2.
Framingham State beat the Lyons 11-10, with Leah Green netting the go-ahead score for Framingham off an assist from Hailey Baker at the 2:47 mark. Darien Webb led in points on Wednesday for the Lyons with five goals and an assist. The loss snaps a run where the Lyons outscored opponents 82-28.
Jesse Kilburn was named the NEWMAC Lacrosse Offensive Player of The Week for Feb. 27 to March 6, tallying 13 points in the week. She leads the team in points entering Friday with 25 (17G, 8A) in her five games. Avonlea LeBeau is right behind her with 22 points, scoring a team-high 18 points and four assists.
Baseball
The Lyons baseball team struggled part of March, but opened the season on March 6 with a comfortable 14-4 win over Brandeis. Wheaton then rolled past Nichols two days later, 16-3. During their five-game skid across three days, the Lyons were outscored 44-29, holding off run-rule losses to Div. III No. 9 Rowan University, Wisconsin Stevens Point, Ithaca and twice to No. 10 Webster. All games were played in Florida, with three scheduled games cancelled.
The Lyons have since returned and have returned to their winning fashion, taking down Bridgewater State on Tuesday 13-3. Due to rain, Thursday’s game against UMass-Dartmouth was postponed.
Through eight games, the Lyons are led by Cavan Brady, Nick Croteau and Jake Studley with 12 hits each. The trio also have homers, with Kevin Matos and Drew Spirito joining the home run club with one each. Croteau and Spirito lead the team in RBIs entering Friday with nine each. As a unit, the Lyons are hitting .314.
On the mound, the Lyons have seen strong work from Griffin Young, throwing 13.1 innings this season with a 2.02 earned run average. He has struck out 20 batters and is 1-0 this season. Young was named the NEWMAC pitcher of the week for his efforts from Feb. 27 to March 6, the first time a Lyon has earned the honor since 2018.Stephen Quigley has also been strong on the hill, posting a 2.77 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 13 innings of work.
Softball
Wheaton softball is off to a 4-4 start, kicking off its season in Florida across a five-day span. The Lyons downed St. Lawrence (5-1), St. Norbert (12-0, five innings), Wesleyan (5-1) and Simpson (1-0), with the latter two coming as back-to-back wins to close out the trip.
Three one-run losses came through the first four games for the Lyons, two coming as walk-off losses to Western New England (in extra innings) and Rutgers-Camden.Sarah Pritchard currently leads the Lyons in hits with eight and in batting average at .400. Pritchard’s three extra-base hits matches Juliette Zito as the high as well.
Tristan Keller has hit one home run and a triple and leads the team in RBIs with nine.
In the circle, the pitching duties have gone three ways to Pritchard, Sofia Knopf and Emma Candelaria. Knopf leads the team in ERA (0.81) and strikeouts (20).
Men’s Tennis
Wheaton men’s tennis has resumed action, going 1-2 since its spring opener on Feb. 26.
The lone win came against Endicott in the opener, winning 5-4. Wheaton took two doubles matches and three singles matches to collect the win.
Ian Tracy, the team’s No. 1, won in two sets. Ethan Na (No. 3) and Karl von Weissenbeck (No. 4) also won in two sets.
Since the opener, Wheaton has gone 0-2, losing both matches by a combined margin of 16-0.
Women’s Tennis
The Lyons’ women’s team is off to a shaky start, opening the spring season 0-5.
Wheaton has only had three match wins since the turn of the year, with Galindo Cerrada getting a win in singles (2-1 against Brandeis) and the duos team of Zoe West and Izzy Kruse getting two wins in doubles (one by default against Westcliff, another an 8-4 final over Connecticut College).
Swim and Diving
Wheaton’s men’s and women’s swim and dive team closed out the season earlier this month, seeing finishes at the NCAA Tournament.
Lydia DaCorte finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle, earning All-American process at the NCAA Tournament with a time of 4:54.34. The 200 medley team also received All-American recognition, finishing 14th at 1:44.04.
DaCorte was named NEWMAC Swmmer of The Year, her third time receiving the honor with Wheaton. She’s a record holder for Wheaton in six individual events, a conference record holder in two individual events and is a seven-time All-American. DaCorte earned all-conference honors this season with Reese Hartmann, Kayleigh Foley, Hope Campbell, Madeline Eller, Lily Watson and Katie Waltz.
Head coach Barrett Roberts was also named NEWMAC Women’s Coach of The Year, his fourth time winning the honor in his career at Wheaton.