NORTON – The No. 8 nationally ranked Wheaton College baseball team is strong-armed with its pitching staff, owning the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year to go with a team .305 batting average, bolstered by the NEWMAC Player of the Year.
The Lyons will meet Husson University of Maine Friday in the opening round off the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament at Mitchell College in New London.
Coach Eric Podbelski’s Lyons (37-6) won their 17th NEWMAC Tournament championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA field by besting Babson College 10-2 and 7-3 in the best-of-three title series at Sidell Stadium.
Wheaton has won 20 of its past 22 games and will be making its 18th appearance in the NCAA Tournament field heading into its morning contest.
Lyons senior shortstop Cavan Brady delivered a career season for Podbelski, becoming the 15th Wheaton College player to be named the conference's Player of the Year.
Wheaton sophomore righthander Ryan McCarroll was tabbed the NEWMAC Pitcher of the Year in owning an 8-1 record and a 1.58 ERA. McCarroll allowed just 14 walks, while striking out 68 over 62.2 innings of work.
The Lyons also boast senior righthander Zach Clesas of Johnston, R.I., (6-2, 3.77 ERA with seven walks and 35 strikeouts over 59.2 innings), junior righthander Liam Goldwaite of Braintree (6-1,3.28 ERA with five walks and 31 strikeouts over 49.1 innings), freshman righthander Ben Oliveira of Milton (5-0 with a 2.58 ERA), sophomore righthander Jackson Walsh (4-0) of Cumberland, R.I., and senior southpaw reliever Zach Nichols of Chicopee (2.10 ERA with five saves and 44 strikeouts over 25.2 innings) on the mound.
Wheaton's top three starting pitchers — McCarroll, Clesas and Goldwaite have combined to allow just 26 walks in 171 ⅔ innings pitched. McCarroll held batters to a paltry .217 (51-235) batting average while owning a 1.58 ERA to rank 11th in the nation. Goldthwaite was No. 7 among Division 3 pitchers with 0.91 walks allowed per nine innings and Clesas was 13th in the same category with 1.06 allowed.
As impressive as the Lyons' starting pitching has been, their bullpen has been equally up to the task with four pitchers ranking among the nation's top 30 in appearances. Nichols ranks fourth in Division III with 25 appearances and did not allow an earned run in 23 of 25 outings, while holding opponents to a microscopic .082 (7-85) batting mark to go with 15 appearances where he retired every batter he faced.
Lefthanded reliver Matt Pizzelli of Weymouth posted an eye-opening 1.02 earned run average in 17 ⅔ innings to go with a .143 (8-56) opponents batting average and has not allowed an extra base hit all season. Wheaton's relievers are just as effective from the right side with sophomore Joe Mulhern of Taunton owning an impressive .200 (16-80) opponents average, while striking out 19 in 22 ⅓ innings over 23 appearances. Senior righthander Max Pierce of Scituate, R.I. has held hitters to a .184 (16-87) batting mark to go with 26 strikeouts in 24 ⅔ innings pitched and three saves.
Brady, of Sheffield, attended the Berkshire School. He ranks second nationally with a Wheaton single season record 70 RBI. In addition, he ranks No. 11 nationally with 20 doubles, the third most in Wheaton history. Brady is hitting a NEWMAC-best 421 on the season with a .655 slugging rate, having 72 hits over 43 games, 27 for extra bases.
Wheaton senior second baseman Mike Maher, via Wachusett Regional High, is hitting .302 with 52 hits and 28 RBI, while senior third baseman Nick Croteau, via Cumberland High, is hitting .337 with a .469 on-base mark (35 walks) and a .485 slugging rate (55 hits with five homeruns and 47 RBI).
In the outfield, junior centerfielder A.J. Guindon of Coventry, R.I. smashed 74 hits in 43 games, 19 for extra bases with a .526 slugging mark and 32 RBI, while sophomore left fielder Kevin Matos of Lawrence cracked 51 hits, including a team-best 11 home runs with 42 RBI, having a .313 batting mark and a .577 slugging rate.
Brady has been a catalyst all through the season. Brady has been one of the most reliable hitters of all-time in Wheaton history. He reached base via a walk or hit in all but two games. He put together 15-game and 16-game hitting streaks. From April 8-29, Brady batted .433 (29 for 67) over 16 games with eight doubles, three home runs and 28 RBI.
Brady ranks among the top 10 Wheaton hitters in virtually every category. In addition, Brady ranked second in the NEWMAC in hits, fourth in slugging percentage (.655), on-base percentage (.476) and OPS (1.131), fifth in runs scored (40) and seventh in home runs (six).
Brady is just as much a threat with his feet, totaling 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts, while also having reached base via 24 walks. The righthanded hitter logged a team-high 21 multi-RBI efforts and drove in at least one run in 29 of 43 games, including a career-high of seven vs. Emerson College on April 22.
Brady became just the third Lyon in school history to hit two grand slam homers in the same season. Brady has started all 43 games and his consistency has been punctuated by the fact that he went hitless in consecutive games just twice and for only two games in a row.
For his career, Brady has seen time in 95 games, while batting .380 (130-342) to go with 97 RBI, 130 hits, 84 runs scored, 30 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 55 walks, 23 stolen bases, a .457 on-base percentage and a .556 slugging mark.
In addition to Brady and McCarroll, Croteau and Guindon were All-NEWMAC first all-star team selections, while Clesas, Goldwaite, Matos and Nichols were second team picks.
Brady was named the NEWMAC Tournament MVP, delivering two hits in the title game against Babson. Also, senior catcher Robert Wortanen of Brentwood, N.H. had two hits, including a homer, drove in two runs and scored while Matos belted two doubles. In beating Babson 10-2 for the NEWMAC title, Oliviera pitched a complete game five-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts, hurling shutout ball through the final six frames.
Wheaton scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-0 lead, before the Beavers made it a one-run game with two runs in the third. The Lyons broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
North Atlantic Conference champion Husson of Bangor (24-17; 14-2 in league play) upset No. 1 seeded SUNY-Cobbleskill in two games for the title. Husson won three straight NAC elimination games en route to claiming its third straight conference title.