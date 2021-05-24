NORTON -- The NEWMAC champion Wheaton College baseball team has been awarded a berth in the NCAA Division III Regional Tournament to begin Wednesday in Hartford.
Coach Eric Podbelski's Lyons (16-4) are ranked No. 2 regionally and No. 13 nationally in the D3baseball.com poll.
Wheaton, one of 48 teams in the national field, will be the No. 3 seed in the field and will play a double elimination series beginning with No. 4 seeded Salve Regina on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.