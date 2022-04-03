NORTON -- Wheaton College baseball looks to be one of the hottest teams on campus over the last week, taking seven of its last nine games to find themselves over .500 at 9-7 entering Monday.
A 16-1 win over Amherst on March 25 started a three-game win streak that saw Wheaton outscore opponents 33-2. Other wins in the run included a 14-0 drubbing over Framingham State (March 26) and a 3-1 win over UMass Dartmouth (March 27).
Jake Studley went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the win over Framingham, while Griffin Young struck out nine in seven innings of work for the winning decision.
After a 13-1 loss to No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State, the Lyons ran off three more wins, over Rhode Island College and WPI (twice).
Three late runs by Southern Maine downed Wheaton on Sunday, snapping the three-game win streak again.
Softball
After dropping two games on March 25 to UMass Dartmouth, the Lyons softball team has run off six straight wins to enter this week with a 10-6 record.
The Lyons have completed three straight series sweeps over Nichols (8-0, 12-3), Bridgewater State (11-5, 6-1) and Clark (2-1, 9-0).
Sarah Pritchard has pitched 15 1/3 innings in the circle during the winning streak, striking out 11 while allowing only four earned runs. Lindsey Oliveira has nine hits and nine runs scored over the win streak while also driving in five runs and recording no strikeouts. Tristan Keller has also been strong in the run of wins, recording seven hits with six runs scored and three RBIs.
Men's lacrosse
Wheaton lacrosse has dropped two of its last three dating back to March 26, losing 16-8 to Emerson (March 26) and 17-7 to Coast Guard (April 2), but still sits at a strong 8-3 record entering Monday.
Its lone win came over Emmanuel on March 30, winning 12-3. The Lyons built up a 6-1 lead entering halftime before extending with five goals in the fourth quarter.
Shane Ross scored three times while Mike Goodwin, Robert Sullivan and Mike McLaughlin each scored twice. John Drew made 10 saves in net for the win.
Women's lacrosse
Wheaton women's lacrosse has won three straight, winning 16-4 over Wellesley (March 26), 15-9 over Worcester State (March 30) and 14-13 over Smith on Saturday to improve to 8-2.
Five unanswered by Smith to close out Saturday's match nearly saw the game slip away from Wheaton, but the Lyons held on for the win after trailing 7-6 entering intermission.
Darien Webb and Brooke Harvey each had four goals in the win. Webb scored four times with two assists over Worcester State and three times with four assists over Wellesley. Laura Finnie had three goals Saturday, coming off a five-goal game against Worcester State and a three-goal outing against Wellesley.
Men's tennis
The Lyons men's tennis team won once and lost once over the last week, defeating Colby Sawyer 8-1 on March 27 and losing MIT 9-0 on Saturday.
In the win over Colby-Sawyer, the Lyons swept the doubles while only dropping one singles match in its No. 2 pairing. The match went three sets, with Albert Ortega Campos unable to bring Wheaton to a clean sweep.
Wheaton's No. 1 Ian Tracy allowed one game to Colby-Sawyer's Julius Lowman in the singles win.
Women's tennis
Like its male counterpart, Wheaton women's tennis won once and lost once over its last week of play. The team enters Monday at 3-8 overall.
Wheaton won March 27 over Colby-Sawyer 6-3, sweeping the doubles matches. The Lyons lost its No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 singles pairings.
Each singles match went two sets, with the exception of Katie Steinberg in the No. 3 slot. After dropping the first set, she rallied with a 6-0 and 7-5 finish to beat Elise Hogan.
On Saturday, the Lyons lost to Mount Holyoke 6-3, getting one doubles win from the team of Izzy Kruse and Zoe West (8-3). Kruse and West also won their singles matches, with West winding handily at 6-1, 6-0 and Kruse needing three sets to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
Men's track and field
Wheaton men's track and field took seventh at the Snowflake Classic on Saturday, scoring 44 points.
Matthew Cahill took third in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 15.24 to qualify for the New England NCAA III Outdoor Championship and the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association Championship. Jordan Pinnix was fourth in the event at 15.93 to also qualify for the New England Championship.
John Dowigert took fourth in the 400-meter race, finishing in 50.41 to also qualify for the New England Championship, while Kevin Fischer's 2:03.90 in the 500 meters clinched him a spot in the NEICAA Championship as well.
Women's track and field
Wheaton women's track scored 38 points at the Snowflake Classic on Saturday, taking seventh in the field.
Notable finishes from the day included Nina Schofield and Hannah Westcott, who took second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles.
Schofield (16.06) and Westcott (16.22) both qualified for the New England NCAA III Outdoor Championship with the finish. The 4x100 relay team of Eliza Speidel, Schyler Wyse, Alex Case and Margaret Walker took second in the event with a time of 49.37.