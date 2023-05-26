BALTIMORE, Md. — Starting pitcher Zach Clesas delivered seven solid innings on the mound and reliever Zach Nichols nailed down the save to lead No. 8 nationally ranked Wheaton College to a 4-2 baseball upset of No. 1 Johns Hopkins University Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Super Regional.
The Lyons (42-7) and Bluejays will meet against Saturday morning at 11 in the second of their best-of-three game series. If Wheaton emerges victorious, head coach Eric Podbelski and the Lyons will head to their fifth NCAA College World Series appearance. If Johns Hopkins win, a third game will be played an hour after the conclusion of the second game.
The Lyons used a leadoff solo home run by sophomore left fielder Kevin Matos, his 13th of the season, in the fourth inning to get on the scoreboard. Wheaton then coupled two hits with a pair of Bluejay errors to tally three runs in the seventh inning and take a 4-2 lead.
“This year has been a lot about guys earning opportunities,” Podbelski said of his squad. “Maybe some had to wait their turn a bit. You went through a couple of years with COVID and not a lot happened before you could find them opportunities. It shows all that you need is a chance.”
Clesas, a senior righthander, worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, three in a two-run second inning for Johns Hopkins. Clesas responded by retiring the Bluejays in order in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings en route to recording his seventh win.
“Zach (Clesas) mixed his pitches well and kept a really good hitting team off balance,” Podbelski said. “That was huge that he was able to go deep in the game. And Nichols came in and did what he’s been doing for us — a change of pace and got us outs.”
After Clesas yielded a leadoff single in the eighth inning, Nichols, of Chicopee, came on for the 29th time this season to earn his eighth save. Nichols notched two flyouts to end the eighth inning.
The senior lefthander and the Lyons ran into a jam in the top of the ninth inning as the first two Bleujay batters singled. With the tying runs on base, Nichols notched strikeouts for the final two outs to end the game.
“I just try to be the best version of myself,” Nichols said of his performance as he threw 19 of 24 pitches for strikes. “The good thing about being a reliever is that you know you’ll have another chance (to pitch) soon.”
Nichols has 53 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings of work this season.
Wheaton erased its deficit in the seventh inning. Senior shortstop Cavan Brady belted a leadoff single into right field, then senior catcher Bob Wirtanen reached base on an infield error.
Tommy Ambrosone hit into a fielder’s choice, but Johns Hopkins also committed an error on the play allowing the tying run to score. Sophomore first baseman Tim Wagner, of Hingham via Boston College High, then laced an RBI single into left field to put Wheaton ahead. Tom Beauregard followed by hitting into a fielder’s choice, allowing Ambrosone to score for Wheaton’s fourth run.
Leadoff batter A.J. Guindon and Brady each had two hits in Wheaton’s seven-hit attack.
“Kevin’s (Matos) swing gave us the confidence that we can score some runs,” Podbelski said of Wheaton ending its three-inning scoreless drought. "We didn’t hit a ton of balls hard in that three-run inning, but we did enough to get base runners on and anything can happen when you’re doing that.”
The Lyons threatened early when Quindon belted a leadoff single in the first inning, but he was thrown out attempting to steal second. In the second inning, Brady poked a leadoff single, but was erased by a Johns Hopkins double play.
“Being in three straight regionals, the atmosphere is we’re ready to go,” Brady said of the Lyons’ NEWMAC Tournament and Division III Regional Tournament titles, both times coming out of the loser’s bracket.
Wheaton’s 975 fielding percentage is the most efficient in school annals, while the team has turned 44 double plays.
“Defense wins championships,” Brady said. “It’s just ‘keep the ball in the field and make a play.’ ”
With five NCAA Division III Regional Tournament titles, the Lyons are bidding to return to the College World Series (June 2-8 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa) for a fifth time, having appeared in 2006, 2012, 2017 and 2021.
The loss was just the second over the past 21 games for Johns Hopkins (42-4).
Wheaton pitching has totaled a single-season record 352 strikeouts after five more K’s of Bluejay batters. The Lyons’ 3.21 ERA is the eighth-lowest in program history as Wheaton pitching has held opponents to a .233 batting mark for the second-lowest average in school history. And the Lyons’ total of 16 saves is third best in the record book.
“You take in one pitch at a time, one inning at a time,” Podbelski said of three consecutive weekends of tournament competition. “It took a lot of our guys stepping outside themselves. We’ve responded in a big way and found a way (to win). We rolled out guys who showed that they were ready and could be successful.”
The Lyons have won 21 or more games in every full season that Podbelski has coached, including 14 campaigns with 30-plus victories. The Lyons have never turned in a losing season under Podbelski’s watch and now have a 27-5 record in games away from Sidell Stadium and are now 53-38 in NCAA Tournament games.
“I’ve never ever worried about the resilience of our team,” Podbelski said. “Every time that we’ve had a setback, they’ve had an answer.”