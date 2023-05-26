2023-05-27-tsc-spt-Wheaton-Zach-Clesas

Wheaton College starting pitcher Zach Clesas worked seven-plus innings to earn the win in the Lyons’ 4-2 upset of Johns Hopkins University at the NCAA Div. III Regionals in Baltimore, Md. on Friday

 Wheaton College photo

BALTIMORE, Md. — Starting pitcher Zach Clesas delivered seven solid innings on the mound and reliever Zach Nichols nailed down the save to lead No. 8 nationally ranked Wheaton College to a 4-2 baseball upset of No. 1 Johns Hopkins University Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Super Regional.

The Lyons (42-7) and Bluejays will meet against Saturday morning at 11 in the second of their best-of-three game series. If Wheaton emerges victorious, head coach Eric Podbelski and the Lyons will head to their fifth NCAA College World Series appearance. If Johns Hopkins win, a third game will be played an hour after the conclusion of the second game.