NEW LONDON, Conn. — Senior Cavan Brady collected four hits with a walk and drove in three runs while sophomore starting pitcher Ryan McCarroll allowed one run and struck out eight in 7 1/3 innings as the Wheaton College baseball team upset fourth-seeded Husson University, 11-1, Friday in the opening game of the NCAA Division III Regional at Mitchell College.

The Lyons (38-6) return to Alumni Field Saturday to play the winner of No. 2 seed Tufts University and No. 3 seed Mitchell at noon.