NEW LONDON, Conn. — Senior Cavan Brady collected four hits with a walk and drove in three runs while sophomore starting pitcher Ryan McCarroll allowed one run and struck out eight in 7 1/3 innings as the Wheaton College baseball team upset fourth-seeded Husson University, 11-1, Friday in the opening game of the NCAA Division III Regional at Mitchell College.
The Lyons (38-6) return to Alumni Field Saturday to play the winner of No. 2 seed Tufts University and No. 3 seed Mitchell at noon.
Wheaton’s run total is its highest in NCAA Tournament play since a 13-9 victory over Saint Thomas College (Minn.) in 2012 in the College World Series. The margin of victory is the most for the Lyons in the NCAA Tournament since a 12-2 win over Keene State College on May 15, 2008 in Harwich.
Wheaton scored the first eight runs of the game before Husson got on the board with a run in the top of the seventh to make it 8-1. The Lyons closed out their scoring with three runs in the seventh, before the Eagles scored twice in the ninth for the final margin.