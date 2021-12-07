NORTON — Former Bishop Stang High Spartan Abby Fernandes, a freshman with the Wheaton College women’s basketball program, was named the NEWMAC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week, the first Lyons player ever to do so.
Fernandes scored 42 points and took in 12 rebounds in victories over Lesley University and Bridgewater State.
Fernandes currently ranks No. 14 in the NEWMAC in scoring (12.3 ppg), which is No. 1 among first-year players. Fernandes has reached double-figure scoring in five of nine games for Wheaton (5-4). She is also averaging three assists and two steals per game.
Fernandes scored 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting against Lesley, taking in six rebounds and handing out four assists, and also collecting two steals and two blocked shots. Fernanes then scored a career-high 26 points against Bridgewater State, along with six rebounds and five assists.
Fernandes had five or more rebounds in six games and has four assists or more in three games. In her third varsity game, Fernandes had eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals against Brandeis. The Lyons visit Roger Williams Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.