MINNEAPOLIS — Wheaton College baseball coach Eric Podbelski continues to add to his accolades in the wake of the Lyons’ record-setting run to the NCAA Div. III Super Regionals.

Podbelski was named the D3baseball.com 2023 Region 1 Coach of the Year on Wednesday for the second time in his career. Podbelski, who first won the distinction in 2016, was also named NEWMAC Coach of the Year following the regular season.