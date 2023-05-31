MINNEAPOLIS — Wheaton College baseball coach Eric Podbelski continues to add to his accolades in the wake of the Lyons’ record-setting run to the NCAA Div. III Super Regionals.
Podbelski was named the D3baseball.com 2023 Region 1 Coach of the Year on Wednesday for the second time in his career. Podbelski, who first won the distinction in 2016, was also named NEWMAC Coach of the Year following the regular season.
Podbelski oversaw a historic year for Wheaton as the Lyons posted the best win-loss record in school history at 42-9, while their 16-1 mark in conference play marked the highest win percentage (.941) in a 17-game league slate in NEWMAC history. Wheaton finished the regular season with its 19th NEWMAC regular season crown and just over a week later captured its third straight and 17th overall NEWMAC Tournament Championship to earn its 18th NCAA Tournament berth.
The Lyons, who are ranked eighth in the most recent D3baseball.com national poll and ninth in the Collegiate Baseball/American Baseball Coaches Association poll, won the NCAA Regional Tournament crown in New London, Conn. to mark the fifth regional title under Podbelski. Wheaton advanced to its first-ever NCAA Super Regional round since the format was implemented in 2019 and took No. 1 Johns Hopkins University to the maximum three games in a best two-out-of-three series, before bowing to the Blue Jays on their home field.
The Lyons did not lose back-to-back games until the final two contests of the year, while owning three winning streaks of eight games or more. Wheaton’s pitching ranked ninth in the nation with a 3.48 earned run average while the Loyns’ fielding percentage was the best mark in school history and ranked fourth in Division III with its 46 double plays turned the second-most in the country.
Podbelski owns a 771-309-5 career record for a .713 winning percentage, which ranks as the eighth-highest success mark in Division III among active coaches and his victory total puts him 19th on the active list. Under his watch, Wheaton has earned four trips to the College World Series, won 40 or more games three times and 30 or more on 14 occasions and has never posted a losing season, finished lower than second in the conference standings or won fewer than 21 games in a full season. Podbelski has been named the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association Coach of the Year six times in addition to being chosen the New England Region Coach of the Year in five different years. He has coached 21 All-Americans, 130 All-Region honorees and 112 NEWMAC All-Conference selections to go with 15 NEWMAC Players of the Year, seven Rookies of the Year and seven Pitchers of the Year.
Eight Lyons named to All-Region teams
Wheaton’s Cavan Brady, Nick Croteau, AJ Guindon, and Ryan McCarroll were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region First Team on Wednesday while Kevin Matos and Zach Nichols were Second Team selections. Liam Goldthwaite and Mike Maher were tabbed to the Third Team.
The eight All-Region honorees are the most in school history. Brady was also named the Region 1 Player of the Year to become the second Wheaton player to ever earn ABCA Region Player of the Year honors, following last year’s selection of Jake Studley. McCarroll was chosen the Pitcher of the Year to become the second ABCA Region Pitcher of the Year recipient and second straight D3Baseball.com selection, matching Stephen Quigley’s honor from last year.