Wheaton College senior forward Aaron Williams has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week.

Williams becomes the first Lyons’ player in the program’s history to earn the award. In addition, the Springfield native was named the NEWMAC Athlete of the Week and selected to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.