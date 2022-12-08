NORTON — Wheaton College senior forward Aaron Williams has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week.
Williams becomes the first Lyons’ player in the program’s history to earn the award. In addition, the Springfield native was named the NEWMAC Athlete of the Week and selected to the D3hoops.com National Team of the Week.
In two games, Williams averaged 36 points and shot 61.5% (24-39) from the floor, including 52.9% (9-17) from 3-point range. The forward also converted 83.3% (15-18) of his free throws. In addition, Williams averaged 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Williams scored a career-high 42 points against Lasell University in Newton on 12-for-20 shooting from the floor. Williams shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range, while going 14-for-16 from the line and added three blocks, two steals and a career-high 18 rebounds in the Lyons’ 93-88 victory.
The Sabis International Charter School product’s performance was historic with his points total the second-most in program history at Wheaton, while his rebound total was the fourth-most in school annals and his free throw tally was the fifth-most made in a game by a Lyon.
Williams scored 33 of his points in the first half against the Lasers. His point total is the eighth-most by any player in Division III this season, while his made free throws place him fifth in the nation.
Williams capped his week by scoring 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting against unbeaten Trinity. Williams shot 5-for-9 from three-point range, in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.
For the season, Williams has started five of eight games and is averaging 17.4 points per game to rank fifth in the NEWMAC. He ranks No. 3 in rebounding at 7.9. Williams has been one of the best shooters in the NEWMAC, ranking ninth in field goal percentage at 48.4 percent and eighth in free throw accuracy at 75 percent, while shooting 32 percent from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-6 forward has netted 11 or more points in each of his last six games and has grabbed seven or more rebounds in five of his last six efforts, including a trio of double-doubles.
Williams has started 34 of 55 games for his career at Wheaton, averaging 14.5 points, while shooting 48 percent.