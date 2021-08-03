PROVIDENCE — Mansfield’s Mia Mancini and Foxboro’s Kate Keenan, Wheeler School girls’ basketball teammates, will participate in the annual “A Shot for Life Challenge,’ a benefit basketball shooting contest on Aug. 14, to raise funds for the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Mass. General Hospital.
The Shot for Life Challenge is a sports-based non-profit agency that funds health and cancer research initiatives. The Challenge will take play at St. George’s School in Middletown, R.I. and will have 17 boys and 16 girls in the shooting competition.
Players are selected from the New England Prep School and Rhode Island Interscholastic League teams.
The competition consists of shooting 3-point shots, mid-range jumpers and free throws over the course of two hours. The winner is determined by whomever makes the highest percentage of shots.
To assist Mancini and Keenan in their quest, funds may be contributed at gofundme.com/f/rhode-island-asfl-challeng.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.