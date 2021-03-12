The tsunami that shut down the sports world last March started off as virtually a ripple.
It started innocuously enough for late-night watchers of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” when during a post-game press conference after the Utah Jazz lost to the Toronto Raptors at home, Jazz center Rudy Gobert entered the press room and jokingly touched every microphone in sight, mocking the NBA’s newly implemented policies that had reporters back away from players to conduct postgame interviews because of the fear of catching the enigmatic Covid-19 virus.
ESPN wouldn’t have bothered to broadcast the clownish display had it not been for the brazen disregard Gobert had for the still-unfolding spread of the coronavirus.
Two days later, Gobert tested positive for the virus, the first pro sports player to do so, and worse, he had infected his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, during Gobert’s carefree contact with teammates and their belongings in the Jazz locker room.
So on the evening of March 11, 2020, the NBA suspended its season, which was nearly 80 percent complete.
It would have seemed a bit of an overreaction by the league — two players on one single team testing positive for the still-mysterious outbreak — if not for the fact that only a day earlier, the Ivy League had abruptly canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, “in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.”
Fine, most college basketball fans thought; who cares about the eight-team Ivy League anyway? Its members rarely made a splash in the NCAA tournament anyway, given their small stature among the behemoths of the sport that usually dominated the tournament — the Dukes, the North Carolinas, the Kansases, the UConns.
But on March 13, the worst fears of college basketball aficionados were realized: March Madness was also being canceled for the first time since the popular tournament was organized in 1939. The NCAA also canceled all of its member schools’ winter and spring sports seasons, thereby preventing seniors from completing (or playing at all) the final season of their collegiate careers.
The National Hockey League, not surprisingly, also followed the NBA’s lead and a day later suspended its regular season, which had been scheduled to end on April 4, and was 85 percent complete.
And the dominoes continued to tumble.
Major League Baseball suspended spring-training games and delayed the start of its regular season, scheduled for March 26, by at least two weeks, which in hindsight proved to be incredibly optimistic. Major League Soccer announced it was suspending its season for 30 days, the PGA Tour canceled its prestigious The Players Championship following the first round of play in Florida, and announced it was canceling all tour events through the Valero Texas Open, which was scheduled for April 2-5.
And just like that, for sports fans and participants alike, it was the week that the music died.
Two obvious questions followed: When are sports coming back? And, what do we do now?
The answers were unclear, just as they were for all aspects of society in the United States and around the world, especially with conflicting messages and advice being provided by international leaders, with or without the direction provided by scientists and pandemic experts.
What was obvious was that a lot of people were starting to die around the world, and to stay safe and eventually harness the spread of the pandemic — whenever that would be — caution and protective measures needed to be implemented, and right away because it was clear that people getting together, whether it was gatherings in arenas, stadiums, concert halls, clubs, or even family celebrations, well, those had to stop, or at least be reined in significantly.
For the sports leagues and governing organizations, it’s obvious that they made the right call, and if not Rudy Gobert, it would have eventually been some other athlete that would test positive and ultimately lead to the shutdown of all sporting events.
Quitting sports cold-turkey was difficult for a lot of fans, myself included, but we were all fairly certain that all of it would blow over in a few months, perhaps by July 1 at the latest, and things would return to normal.
Yet, here we sit at the one-year anniversary of sports’ shutdowns, and while most leagues have returned to the field, the ice, the court, and the fairway, it’s still not what it was in February 2020, and may not be for a while.
Each sport has handled its suspension and return in different ways, with varying degrees of success, and here are some of their stories.
Baseball
Unlike the NBA, NHL, and college basketball, neither Major League Baseball nor its minor-league affiliates had even begun their regular seasons, so delaying the start of the season for a few months did not seem to be a big deal, especially with baseball cities in the northern U.S. already struggling to lure fans during the cooler months of March and April.
But there was one main difference between the approach taken by members of MLB teams as opposed to their counterparts in the NBA, NHL, and MLS: comparatively, baseball players were united in their belief that they didn’t want to lose out on the money owed to them, and did not want to take pay cuts, even in the event that games would be played in empty stadiums.
This line of thinking was, of course, idiotic because baseball players already had subjected their fans to more work stoppages and strikes than any other sport, and were blinded to the fact that baseball has for years become more and more irrelevant and uninteresting to its younger generations of fans. And for a lot of baseball followers, if baseball didn’t return — well, good riddance; that would probably sound the death knell of their interest in the game that for many had almost become unwatchable because of its slow pace of play and its interminable game lengths.
In the end, cooler heads prevailed, a 60-game schedule was agreed to, running from July 23 to Sept. 27, and though it represented just 37 percent of a normal 162-game MLB season, it was generally viewed as a success, and had a deserving champion in the long-suffering LA Dodgers franchise.
Unlike some other sports’ participants, MLB players got to play the 2020 season in their home stadiums, got to live at home, and the game benefited from an expanded 16-team playoff field, a designated hitter in both leagues, and different rules implemented for extra innings that ensured quicker ends to games. The team most inconvenienced in the 2020 season was the Toronto Blue Jays, who were forced to play their season in a minor-league ballpark in Buffalo, N.Y., because of tight restrictions instituted by the Canadian government.
In all, 40 MLB games were postponed during the season due to Covid scares, primarily affecting the Cardinals and Marlins, but all’s well that ends well, as both teams reached the postseason.
Sadly, though, Little League, college and minor-league baseball never got to start their 2020 seasons, and worse, those lost seasons signaled the demises for the Red Sox’ affiliates in Pawtucket and Lowell.
But a full 162-game MLB schedule seems to be on track for 2021, and each state will determine the percentage of fans allowed at the teams’ stadiums; the Red Sox, for instance, will allow for 12 percent capacity at each game at Fenway Park, which amounts to approximately 4,500 fans.
Basketball
Unlike baseball, when the NBA Board of Governors in early June presented its players a plan to re-start the 2020 season on July 31 with a slightly convoluted season-continuation format, the players’ union enthusiastically approved the plan the next day, even though the concessions the players made were significant.
Only 22 of the 30 NBA teams were allowed to finish their season, and after picking up their remaining eight-game schedules where they left off in March, the 16 teams with the best records would advance to the playoffs.
But the players would not be playing in their home arenas, nor sleeping in their own beds. Instead, the games would be staged at various courts at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, and the protocols were hard and fast: Players and staff were not permitted in each other’s rooms, nor were they be able to socialize with players on other teams staying at a different hotel in the complex. They had access to food and recreational activities within their hotel’s “bubble,” but they had to wear masks indoors except when they were eating. Anybody who left the bubble without prior approval was required to be quarantined for at least 10 days. Family members were not allowed to visit until the team reached the second round of the playoffs, and even then, only up to three family members would be allowed to stay in each player’s room, and each visitor had to prove that they had “long-standing relationships” with the player.
The bubble experiment was an enormous success, and no player tested positive during the nearly 100-day period the players were quarantined. The season ended on Oct. 10 with the LA Lakers, the West’s top seed, outlasting the East’s surprising conference finalist, the Miami Heat, in six games to capture the franchise’s 17th championship.
The 2020-21 season started about six weeks later than usual, in late December, and while teams can play in their home arenas and live at home this time around, few fans are on hand and protocols must be adhered to, along with the schedule being reduced to 72 games (down from the typical 82).
On the college basketball front, it’s been kind of a mess all season long, with delayed starts and numerous rescheduled games and canceled seasons on both the men’s and women’s sides, but at least it looks like March Madness will happen this season, although all of the tournament games will take place in separate hoops-mad cities: the men’s tourney will play all of its games in Indianapolis, while the women will play in San Antonio. The tournaments begin this week.
Football
Of all the five major sports mentioned here, the NFL had the most risk because of the nature of the game and the impossibility of maintaining any kind of social distance on the field.
But the league had months off to prepare for the season after the 2019 season ended in early February, and they managed to pull off a relatively successful season.
Games were played at their home stadiums, without fans until restrictions were eased later in the season, and there were a number of glitches, including numerous games postponed because of players stricken or for contact-tracing precautions.
But against all odds, the NFL got its season in, on time, and even held its Super Bowl in Tampa Bay with 22,000 fans in attendance, at least a third of those being health-care workers invited as guests of the league to honor their service.
College football was a bit more complicated last fall. UConn was the first program to choose not to play fall sports, followed by Conference USA’s Old Dominion, and then the MAC and Mountain West conferences also decided not to play.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to cancel their fall seasons on Aug. 11, but the former reversed its course a little more than a month later. On Sept. 24, the Pac-12 and Mountain West opted to return, followed by the MAC on Sept. 25.
The Big Ten ultimately ran into myriad problems, with numerous players and staff testing positive during the delayed season, and ended up playing fewer games overall than any of the other FBS teams because of postponements and cancellations. But in the end, the season ended the way it typically has in recent years: with the University of Alabama reigning supreme.
Hockey
The NHL’s resumption of its season was remarkably similar to the NBA’s, although instead of hosting all of its games in a single Florida bubble, the league split its teams into separate groups that played in the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Toronto in front of no fans.
The league brought 24 teams of its 31 teams, 12 in each conference, to the hub cities, and the top four teams in each conference based on regular-season records competed in a round-robin tourney to determine their seeding for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Like the NBA setting in Orlando, teams stayed together at team hotels, but each person had their own room and no one could visit another room. Guests weren’t allowed inside the NHL bubble until the conference finals, when the playoff field was reduced to just four teams.
It was strange to see pro hockey being played in August, but the system worked and the playoffs went off without a hitch, culminating in the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the franchise’s second Cup on Sept. 28, and not one coronavirus case being reported during the entire time in the bubble.
In local college hockey, the Hockey East conference has played its full season with all 11 teams participating, including the three Boston-based teams and RI-based Providence, but the ECAC is a bit of a joke, and it’s those Ivy Leaguers again messing things up.
Normally the ECAC includes 12 teams from the New England states and New York and New Jersey, but because the Ivy League again chose not to play winter sports, that reduced the league to just six teams, and when Albany, N.Y.-based RPI and Union also chose not to play, the ECAC is entering its postseason tournament with just four teams, two of which are four games under .500.
The Olympics
Last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo were justifiably postponed until this summer, and are scheduled to run from July 23 until Aug. 8.
This is obviously still a dicey undertaking for organizers, with over 11,000 athletes involved, but some of the marquee sports like swimming, gymnastics, and most track & field events involve mostly solo performances, so those should be able to go off without significant problems. Basketball and baseball, as we’ve seen, also can be staged if done properly with the proper precautions.
The events that are likely providing cause for concern are sports like boxing, wrestling, cycling, and the large-group running events, particularly the marathon, but hopefully most athletes are vaccinated by July 23 and the Summer Games will be able to take place. In the big picture, there’s just too much money at stake for the Olympics to be canceled altogether.
If all goes well, we won’t anytime soon have to revert back to those dark days of 2020 when we were forced to watch NFL reruns or “SportsCenter” without sports, as we did from mid-March through July. Maybe we’ll all be back in ballparks, arenas and stadiums again sometime soon, and the only folks we’ll see wearing masks are the guys crouched behind home plate, and the man in blue standing behind him calling balls and strikes.
