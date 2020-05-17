MANSFIELD -- The lights have been off at the Mass. Premier Courts for two months now.
No thump, thump of the basketball. No squeaks of the sneakers. No swishes of the net. No high fives. No exclamations of success.
There is hope that the summer basketball league season, that the individual and team instructional camps will turn the lights back on. But Mike Vaughan just doesn’t know just when.
“All I know is that the parents want kids playing; once that we get the green light from the CDC and the state, we’ll be flooded,” said Vaughan, who like every other summer-camp director in the area has created plans A, B and C to orchestrate some form and level of competition for athletes of all ages.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, summer camps, summer clinics and summer leagues are “on hold,” waiting for Gov. Charlie Baker and the Mass. Dept. of Health to issue a go-ahead or guidelines in the near future so that some semblance of athletic development and competition can proceed.
The fourth annual Babul Brothers Basketball Camp is slated for late July or early August at North Attleboro High School. “Right now we’re crossing our fingers,” said Mike Babul, who with brother Jon are former Red Rocketeer greats who always like to return to the area. “I’m not too optimistic that it’s going to happen.”
The first and immediate issue is receiving governance from state and local officials so that public schools such as NAHS and the North Attleboro Middle School could reopen for such activities. Mike Babul has been in contact with North Attleboro High Athletic Director Kurt Kummer, who agrees that all state health and safety guidelines must be met for the camp to be held.
“The other thing is that we don’t know how parents are going to feel to have their kids in a gym with 150 other kids,” said Mike Babul.
Down in Atlanta, Babul’s brother Jon, the director of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks' summer-camp program, has had to outright cancel the entire series of eight to 12 scheduled camps throughout the state of Georgia.
Due to secondary and elementary schools completing their calendar years in late May, most of the camps were scheduled for the month of June. “We have made the decision to cancel all of the Junior Hawks Summer Camps,” the Hawks told hundreds of male and female players throughout the region.
“Our camp has been sold out the last three years,” Mike Babul said of the North Attleboro camp for boys and girls from elementary-school age upward.
“If the Board of Health allows camps, but only a certain number and there are spacing requirements, having a camp with 20 or 30 kids, if that’s the case, then it’s not worth running it.”
At the New England Sports Village, the entire summer season of hockey, skating and developmental programs are in jeopardy. According to Mansfield High boys’ hockey coach Mike Balzarini and Norton High assistant coach Rob Reilly, who direct the schedule of summer events, “It looks like all of the camps (six of them) will be pushed back,” Balzarini said of their intended starting dates.
The NESV was slated to host the Blue Chip Invitational Tournament this weekend, the Ocean State LobsterFest May 31-June 2, the New England Pro-Am on three consecutive weekends in July, and the CCM Elite tournament Aug. 2-4.
In addition, the fourth season of the New England Pioneers’ girls hockey program and the Little Rapids Developmental program are also waiting to skate onto the ice.
“We’re hoping to get all of them running, the camps and the tournaments in some facet,” added Balazarini, noting that the limited number of participants and on-ice participants would be favorable for a resumption.
Ditto for King Philip High girls’ hockey coach Ken Assad, who directs the Penalty Box Camp at the Pirelli Rink in Franklin for both boys and girls, with participants from the sixth grade through high-school age.
“Right now we’re slated to begin the last week of June,” said Assad, who already has some 35 boys and 25 girls enrolled in the program. “I don’t know if we’ll be open or if we’ll have to push it back a week or two, or have both the boys and girls camp the same week.
“If you move the camps into July, then you run into family vacation plans, but this year nobody knows how that will go,” he added.
“I don’t think that social distancing will be an issue on the ice. For one, our maximum enrollment would be 35. That’s still a lot for a hockey rink, but proper spacing could be done.”
Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse coach Mike Vitelli had planned for a camp on campus for third- through ninth-graders during the last week of June, while also preparing for the Gold Star club lacrosse season throughout the summer months.
“We’re going with the attitude that it’s status quo, we’ll be on,” said Vitelli, “but that is unless the governor says otherwise about summer camps. “The registration has been good, we’re prepared to go. We had 40 kids last year and we’re expecting more this year.
“With lacrosse and being outdoors, spacing shouldn’t be an issue. We’ve got a good shot of getting 50 kids outdoors on the field 65 by 120 (feet) as compared to having kids in a gym. We have the luxury of being a sport that is played outdoors.”
In the absence of the spring lacrosse season for girls’ high school teams, Vitelli believes that the Gold Star program could serve as some healthy competition for individuals who have been deprived of it due to the pandemic, with some fearing that their skill sets have eroded or haven’t developed.
“We hope to run the summer league with a lot of the area high-school teams and see if we can replicate what the season would have looked like,” continued Vitelli. “We’re planning to go ahead with practices, but it’s up in the air,” he added of the week-by-week guidelines.
With nearly a half-decade of coaching the girls’ tennis program at King Philip Regional High, Warrior coach Bob Goldberg looked forward to a daily slate of individual instruction during the summer months. Goldberg prefers the one-on-one instruction as compared to running a camp with a dozen or more participants, as several of his colleagues in Wellesley, Wayland and Dover-Sherborn have indicated that they're planning on conducting.
“I get my players by word-of-mouth,” said Goldberg, “I wait for the phone calls. But I don’t know what’s going to happen -- I don’t think anybody really does. The issue as I see it is, do the parents want their kids at any sort of camp, be it indoors or outdoors? I don’t think our governor (Baker) will take any chances.”
Mansfield High girls’ soccer coach Kevin Smith has his Hornet Soccer Camp for boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade, while also guiding the Nova FC program through its extensive summer slate of matches and tournaments.
“The summer camps are big; we get kids from all over, not just Mansfield,” said Smith, hoping that the camp during the final two weeks of July can still be scheduled.
“Everyone is kind of crossing their fingers; it’s 50-50 right now,” said Smith. “The problem is the CDC and the state have these health regulations. With Nova we’re planning to do something; we lost the spring season, we want to make sure that we service the kids that are part of our club.
"Anything on school property is going to be a lot harder during the summer. Will the kids have to wear masks? Will we have to take each kid’s temperature before each session?
“I’m sure that we’ll get a ton of registrations. But what happens when one kid gets sick and then passes it on -- who’s liable?
“Do I have to buy more (health-related) equipment (temperature gauges, sanitizers, face masks), so that adds more cost. Then do you wonder, does it make sense any more?”
At the Mass. Premier Courts, the house would have been filled this upcoming weekend for its boys and girls -- grades four through high-school seniors -- Mid-Season Madness Tournament, followed by the Wrap-Up Tournament June 20-21.
And that’s not including the nightly fare of boys and girls summer basketball league programs.
MPC, in the meantime, has conducted several Zoom clinics for youths, with generally over 100 or so participants. In truth, there was such interest that the initial clinics sold out in 10 minutes and were limited to 50 players for each session.
“From everyone I’ve talked to and with parents, this is a valuable time for them (youth players) to develop,” said Vaughan, citing a near 50-percent drop in revenue without spring and summer sessions. “It’s been pretty catastrophic. I think that we would have everything under control going forward.
“We have three plans, like any business,” added Vaughan. “Plan A is to keep everything as it is, starting up in the last week of June, and Plan B is to start all the camps and leagues after the Fourth of July, which is what I’m most optimistic about.
“Or Plan C is the most catastrophic: to remain closed through the summer. You have to look at the reality of the situation.”
