NORTON -- Junior forward Aaron Williams of Springfield scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Wheaton College men's basketball team won its home season opener at the Emerson Gymnasiium 117-98 over Fisher College Thursday.

Wheaton's 117 points was the second single game best in Lyons' annal, while Williams was the first player to score at least 34 points and grab at least 17 rebounds. Williams, a 6-foot-5 center-forward, hit on 13 of 16 shots from the floor, the .813 percentage mark being the seventh best single game mark.

Junior guard Alex Carlisle of St. Johnsbury, Vt., contributed 34 points, converting 15 of 19 free throws, the fourth best figure in Wheaton hoop history, in addition to having a career high seven assists and five rebounds. Junior forward Patrick Oed of Woodlands, Tx. and junior guard Marckenley Lima of Roslindale, each had a career-high 13 points, while taking in three rebounds.

The Lyons hit on 30 of 40 free throws in the game, while shooting 63 percent (39-for-62) from the floor. The Lyons hit on nine 3-pointers.

The Lyons, despite 21 turnovers in the contest, held a 12-point first half lead, but owned just a 50-47 halftime lead. Wheaton returns to action Saturday for a 1 p.m. tapoff against Wentworth.