ATTLEBORO — Ty Kefor posted a straight-set wins in his quarterfinal match Friday to reach the men's semifinals of the Attleboro Tennis Open.

Kefor swept Otneil Lopes, 6-4, 6-1, to advance and face the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Jean-Paul Du Jardin and Paul Carreiro who play at 9 a.m. at Finberg Park. Mike Baalbaki, who had an open draw in the quarterfinals will play Saturday's other 9 a.m. quarterfinal winner between Scott Corrain and Dave Gogoi. . The semifiinals will take place at Finberg Park at 11 a.m.