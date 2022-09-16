ATTLEBORO — Ty Kefor posted a straight-set wins in his quarterfinal match Friday to reach the men's semifinals of the Attleboro Tennis Open.
Kefor swept Otneil Lopes, 6-4, 6-1, to advance and face the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between Jean-Paul Du Jardin and Paul Carreiro who play at 9 a.m. at Finberg Park. Mike Baalbaki, who had an open draw in the quarterfinals will play Saturday's other 9 a.m. quarterfinal winner between Scott Corrain and Dave Gogoi. . The semifiinals will take place at Finberg Park at 11 a.m.
In Friday's women's semifinals at Finberg Park, Ellen Serhant advanced to Sunday's 9:30 a.m. final when Kate Mangiaratti had to retire in the third set after Serhant won the first set 6-7 (7-5). Serhant will play Jen Thoren, who advanced by default over Adriana Minacapill in the other women's semifinal.
In the men's seniors division of the Attleboro Open, Manny Topins will take on Dennis Corain in Saturday's 9 a.m. semifinal at Finberg Park after Corain rallied past Nick Monyatovsky, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6 Friday. In Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinal, Bob Ovoian, a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Bruce Stachura on Friday, will play Manny Pacheco, a 4-6-, 6-1, 10-6 winner over Fran McGuirk