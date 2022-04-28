ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High named Jim Winters the Bombardiers new head football football team on Thursday.
Winters, the former football head coach at Silver Lake Regional High for the last two seasons, joins the Attleboro High staff after Mike Strachan departed the program to return to the North Attleboro High football program as its head coach earlier this month.
Silver Lake wrapped up its 2021 football season with a 5-8 record in its first full season under Winters after COVID-19 had altered the Lakers’ 2020 season to the spring where the team went 2-5.
“AHS welcomes coach Winters as our head football coach, he will ensure a culture of teamwork and leadership within our football and school community,” Attleboro High Athletic Director Mark Houle said. “I am looking forward to working with coach Winters in his planning to provide positive and impactful experiences for our student athletes and our football program.”
Prior to his two seasons with Silver Lake, Winters was the offensive coordinator at Norton High in 2019 after spending the 2015-18 seasons with Silver Lake as an offensive coordinator. Prior to his first stint with Silver Lake, he was an assistant football coach at Oliver Ames High from 2006-14.
“I was impressed with Coach Winters’ sense of family and the development of future leaders on and off the gridiron,” Attleboro High principal Bill Runey said. “I am confident that he will be an asset to our Blue Pride Community.”