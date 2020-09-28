FOXBORO — Deatrich Wise Jr. prefers to run onto the field, make enough plays to prevent opposing teams from scoring and run off of the field with a victory.
Never did the Patriots’ fourth-year defensive lineman expect to come off of Gillette Stadium late in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon with a grin bursting from cheek to cheek and being swarmed by teammates after scoring a touchdown.
But that’s what Wise did, recovering a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the end zone to help the Patriots put 36 points on the scoreboard for their second win of the season.
“Dedication and trusting the process,” are the words most spoken in the mantra by Wise of his football education and his progression as a player with the Patriots. “My role is whatever the team wants it to be.
“I just want to keep showing my teammates and my coaches what I can do for this team,” Wise said of his unexpected six points — but only after a review by game officials as the play was initially ruled a safety as he and Shilique Calhoun combined their 535 pounds of girth to sandwich Carr on the goal line.
The Patriots had four interceptions during their first two games of the season and though they went without an interception of a Carr pass, the trio of fumble recoveries stifled the Raiders, especially in the first half.
J.C. Jackson recovered a fumble forced by Calhoun of Raider running back Josh Jacobs at the New England 13-yard line on Las Vegas’ second series of the game.
Then on Las Vegas’ first offensive series in the second quarter, Lawrence Guy recovered a fumble after Carr was sacked for an 8-yard loss by Chase Winovich at the Raiders’ 42-yard line.
“We have to go out there and compete every week and win each game, that’s the measuring stick for us,” Patriots coach BillBelichick said. “We have to give up fewer points than we can score.”
As is customary, Wise just performs consistently well, with 89 tackles and 12 sacks in his 49 games as a Patriot. Wise was on the field for 39 snaps against the Raiders, proof of the Patriots’ coaching staff’s trust in his performance.
“You can’t outwork him,” Belichick said of Wise arriving early at Gillette Stadium each weekday and religiously completing his cycle of weight and strength conditioning as well as vigilantly watching game film.
“He’s played the run game, that’s an area he really focused on in the off-season, in training camp,” Belichick said of the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Wise frame being able to close gaps. “He and Coach (DeMarcus) Covington have worked hard on that. He’s giving us solid play there and rush the passer.
“He’s done a good job of mixing in head moves and rush techniques with some power, (his) long arms. He’ got a good complement (of skills), a good repertoire. He’s got three or four different pitches there that he can throw.
“The big thing is that he’s worked hard to improve on is his run defense,” Belichick added. “Combine all that, he’s given us three real good weeks of play.”
In 30 drives by Miami, Settle and Las Vegas over the first three games, the Patriots have forced seven turnovers — nearly 25 percent of opponsents’ series. By comparison, the Patriots forced turnovers on 17 percent of all opponents’ offensive series last season.
“I think I’ve shown my leadership in my actions,” Wise said. “My leadership is more personal, through my example on the field and my energy. I’m not a rah-rah guy.”
Wise’s teammates on defense were delirious with him finding the football in his hands in the end zone.
“You get excited anytime you score on defense,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said of Calhoun’s sack of Carr and Wise’s recovery of the fumble for a touchdown. “We get a strip sack with a safety. I think that is how we want to try to play and there’s no good secondary without a good pass rush. When we do make big plays like that and turnovers. That play that first was a safety and then turned into a touchdown, we had to calm guys down a little on the sideline.
“I think the energy is brought when we do that. Our offense goes and scores, the kickoff team does a great job tackling, the offense taking the field after a turnover is excited, ready to go. We talked about complementary football.”
Cornerback Andrian Phillips agreed.
“Once we scored, it made everybody more hyped,” Phillips said. “I’m seeing the D-line collapsing the pocket on him (Carr) and see Derek (Carr) about to go down and you realize he’s in the end zone, so it’s a safety. Shilique (Calhoun) didn’t even know he forced the fumble and you see D-Wise with the ball. That was cool. Then you see D-Wise getting up with the ball. Wait! Did he score?”
Wise became the first Patriot to recover a fumble for a touchdown since Akiem Hicks did so against Tennessee in December of 2015.
“We’re just trying to keep them from getting big plays,” Belichick said. “They (Patriots defense) showed a lot of mental toughness and competitiveness — any time you can slow the Raiders down and keep them off the board, they’re averaging 34 point a game in their first two games. The players really responded and came out at halftime and kind of took it as a 0-0 game or a three-point game. (They) went out and played their best 30 minutes of football in the second half.”
Wise was in on five tackles against the Raiders and had a QB rush.
“I am still learning every day,” said Wise as he prepared to watch the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday’s showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. “I still have a lot to learn about the game. To be great, you have to keep working. Like they say, work on your strength and strengthen your weaknesses.”
