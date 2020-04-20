FOXBORO — The numbers to remember are 87, 98 and 100 — the potential players to be selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the NFL draft starting Thursday night.
The Patriots have only one pick among the top 80-plus players before potentially reaping a harvest of players. That trio of picks in the third round of the NFL draft has the potential to be an impressive array of talent to stock the roster for the future.
With one first-round pick at No. 23, there looms a possibility that coach Bill Belichick just might trade two off those third-round picks to obtain either another first-round pick or a low second-round selection.
“Each draft is different, every year is different, each player is different,” Belichick said of the choices to be made, once again weighing the need to strengthen a specific need on the roster or obtain the rights to the best player available.
“We have a lot of draft picks," he explained. "Some of them are kind of more in a certain area. We’ll try to do the best job that we can this year in every round — first round, second round, if we’re in the second round.
“Right now, we’re not even in the second round (after trading with Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu). But whatever rounds we’re officially in, we’ll try to maximize the value and help our team the best that we can.”
The Patriots have a dozen picks in the draft, the second-most of any team.
“In terms of the draft, it’s a little bit different logistically over the last month from where we’ve been in the past,” Belichick said.
NFL teams have been unable to personally interview potential players or view their potential at various pro days.
“I know it’s not normal,” Belichick said of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions. “But I think we’ve we’ve accumulated a lot of information, we’ve had a lot of opportunities to talk about all the players and all the other things that are involved here in this process.
“Nick Caserio (Director of Player Personnel) and his staff have done a great job of putting things in order, assembling information, following up on all the many things that we have to try to look at.”
Still though, the Patriots’ scouting staff has been somewhat handicapped in the process since the college bowl season concluded as the number of one-on-one contacts has been reduced to film reviews and video conferencing.
“It’s a little bit different than the way we’ve done it in the past with the 30 visits and the pro days and so forth,” Belichick said. “All the teams are working with the same constraints. So, in fact, we probably talk to as many if not more players than we have in the past when you’re not traveling and you’re just sitting at a desk or sitting in a room.
“It’s easier to make a lot of phone calls and get in contact with people rather than sometimes visit a place and just see the people that are there, even though those visits are valuable and you’re able to get into more of an in-depth conversation and evaluation there.”
The Patriots have another wealth of players to be selected in later rounds, with picks 195, 204, 212 and 213, which could also fill a need, especially at certain positions like the offensive line, defensive secondary or at linebacker.
“Most of our folks (scouting staff) are trying to learn as much as we can about the players, have them evaluated and valued properly,” said Belichick. “I think as you get in the final week or three or four days prior to the draft, then draft strategy and things like that start to come a little bit more into focus because you have a better idea of what the options are and where you’d be comfortable doing certain things.”
The challenge then for Belichick and the coaching staff is at what distance the NFL and federal guidelines will be kept before players can be brought to Gillette Stadium to begin the process of becoming of professional football players.
Not to mention the matter of optional training workouts for veterans, free agents and drafted players along with a mini-camp.
“Maybe that will change, maybe we will be able to work with the players — we’ll have to see how all that goes,” said Belichick of the likely restrictions. “I think we’ll have a better opportunity to teach. And that’s what we’re focused on in the spring is to get as much teaching done as we can and then we’ll see what kind of opportunities we have to actually work on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.