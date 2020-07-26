ATTLEBORO
It’s going to be a very sad day when the baseball jersey comes off of the shoulders of Camden Fitzpatrick.
The recent Attleboro High School graduate had his senior season of baseball disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which just tore out the heart of Fitzpatrick, a pitcher-outfielder. He was dutifully determined to wear the Blue and White of the Bombardiers one more time, to take his team to a second straight appearance in the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament title game.
Fitzpatrick has had a bit of redemption of sorts since the Attleboro Area Sandlot Baseball League was created, pitting players from Attleboro High, Norton, Seekonk, North Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, and Dighton-Rehoboth High on five teams, etching out, as best as they can, a competitive season to provide some measure of baseball relief.
Fitzpatrick had prepared himself to play baseball at the collegiate level, if only hopefully, as a walk-on member of the NCAA Division I program at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina, a program that won the Collegiate World Series championship in 2016.
But the coronavirus has fostered a campus of “unknown” character across the nation, with schools preparing various hybrids of on-site and on-line academic courses, with various housing models not often able being able to meet necessary accommodations.
As such, Fitzpatrick has opted to be one of the many students who have opted out for the 2020-21 academic year, to take a gap year before committing a sizeable investment for the opportunity to head to Conway, S.C., for an on-campus academic and athletic enrichment experience.
Instead, Fitzpatrick will enroll at either Bristol Community College or the Community College of R.I. to earn transferable credits, save some substantial tuition costs, while better preparing himself to continue his baseball career for the 2021-22 academic year at Coastal Carolina.
Fitzptrick played just one season of varsity baseball at Attleboro High, as a junior. During his freshman and sophomore years, he progressed up the ladder from freshman and junior varsity competition. During the 2019 campaign for new Bombardier boss Steve Dunlea, Fitzpatrick became an influencer, as AHS surprised everyone by advancing to Campanelli Stadium in Brockton to meet fellow Hockomock League rival Taunton High for the Division 1 South title.
Along the way, Fitzpatrick’s bat fashioned a pair of runs in a 2-0 victory over No. 2-seeded Durfee during the semifinal round of play in Milford. And a few weeks before that, Fitzpatrick will never, ever, forget his three hits, including a grand slam home run and seven RBI, to overtake archrival crosstown rival Bishop Feehan.
Fitzpatrick became enchanted with his research on Coastal Carolina University, visited the campus, and believed that it would be in his best interests to attend, while also having an opportunity to continue his career.
“I fell in love with it and I wanted to walk-on for the baseball team; I always wanted it, I always wanted to push myself to the next level,” Fitzpatrick said. “I know that it’s above and beyond my capabilities, but I want to push myself to play there. It’s one of the top Division I schools in the nation — that’s my goal, to be at the best level.”
Fitzpatrick has plenty of motivation and a guardian angel to do so too, having lost his mother Lisa in February 2018.
With the uncertainty for academic life from elementary schools through colleges in these pandemic times, Fitzpatrick decided about a month ago that it would be in his best interests to remain close to his Attleboro home. “I’ll train, I’ll get some schooling and get to the next step, to make the team,” Fitzpatrick said. “Coastal Carolina was giving us iffy descriptions, that they didn’t know what was going to happen. So I said, I’ll save my money and wait until next year.”
Over the winter months, during his indoor workouts and through early March, Fitzpatrick was just waiting for notice from AHS coach Dunlea for a reporting date. By April 1, there was some hope for a senior season of baseball, but that diminished with each passing week.
“It’s always running through my mind that this will be the last time that you put on your uniform,” Fitzpatrick said of having his Bombardier senior dreams become drained. “That went through my mind, and just made me want to work harder whenever we did come back or play at the next level.
“The Sandlot League baseball has been great,” said the Team Callahan member, a left-handed pitcher and a patroller of any of the three outfield positions. “The competition is up and down depending on the day, but getting out there, getting to the yard has been great. Now my consistency on the (pitching) mound is getting better. My arm strength is there, I’m almost back to full house,” relying on his 82 mph fastball, a change-up and a slider.
“Now my pitch count is good, my velocity is almost back — that will come with each next outing. The accuracy is coming, the hitters aren’t at the level that I need to blow the ball by them; I can spot up and still win.”
Fitzpatrick’s contributions have been significant too — like the four catches in center field that he made in preserving a four-run win over Norton, and then coming back against the same team the following week to not only smack three hits, but steal four bases.
Fitzpatrick has always been a pitcher throughout his Little League days and with the L&M Baseball Club out of Woonsocket, his fall, winter and summer team. He pitched for AHS too, while also playing in right and left field for the Bombardiers with Bryant University-bound Alvaro Espinal stationed in center field for three seasons.
Fitzpatrick opted to pursue his passion in baseball instead of continuing his basketball career at AHS. “That’s been my dedication. I knew that I was able to play varsity high school baseball, but I never got the opportunity early in my career.
“I’ll never forget last year, my junior year, we had our minds tuned. We were trying to go for an undefeated, perfect season — the ultimate goal was the state championship.
“The more that I’m locked in, the better I feel. There’s no one on the field that’s going to beat me. The more that my confidence is up, the more that I’m able to succeed on the field.
“I realize that there’s nothing beating me on the field, except for me.”
