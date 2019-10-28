FOXBORO — The New England Patriots looked to be on their way to a three-and-out on their first drive of the second half Sunday when the Cleveland Browns, who had put together a 12-play drive for a field goal the prior possession, forced a pair of Tom Brady incompletions.
Facing a third-and-10, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drew up a screen pass to James White, who raced down the right side, cut back across the field and totaled a pick-up of 59 yards.
The play very well could have changed the outcome of the game — a 27-13 victory — as the Patriots responded with a seven-play, 84-yard march to extend their seven-point lead to 24-10 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
On Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick broke down the play on his media conference call.
“It was a play against man coverage and we ended up just coming across the formation to James (White) and we were able to pick off the linebacker that had him in coverage,” Belichick said.
“It was a man coverage play. I’m not sure who had James on this — it might have been the deep safety. I think they were in a blitz, either that or (Jermaine) Whitehead was trying to come around and get him and kind of got caught in the wash. I’m not sure. It was man coverage and once he got outside, there was just nobody left. Julian (Edelman) ran a crossing pattern and (Denzel) Ward took him so there was just kind of nobody left on that side of the field and everybody was coming from the inside out.
“James (White) made about 30 yards and then kind of cut it back and picked up a block there from (Phillip) Dorsett and got about another 20 yards. Really, it’s just a man-beater play. They got us on that, too. When you’re in man-to-man coverage on the back and the back screens to the other side of the formation, the coverage player has to go through a lot of traffic to get over there and get him. If you can get the screen set up and get it out there clean, then that’s what you’re looking for.”
Three plays later, Brady found Edelman for the pair’s second touchdown connection of the game, a 14-yard score. Brady stepped up in the pocket, settled on the right and delivered a strike to Edelman. It was one of Brady’s better plays during the Patriots’ best offensive drive of the game.
“Julian does a very good job of getting open,” Belichick said of the touchdown. “He’s strong so he can create some separation on contact and very dependable hands. Made a good play on the touchdown where he caught the ball on about the 3- or 4-yard line, got his pads down and ran through an arm tackle there and got in. Julian’s a very tough, dependable guy, and when you’re just looking for a yard or two down there after the catch or around the goal line, he always does a good job of kind of being able to squirt through the tacklers or drop his pads and knock the tackler back for a yard or two and get in the end zone.”
The 8-0 Patriots travel to face the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.