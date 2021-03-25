FOXBORO — Trent Brown never felt better during his football career than he does now that he is back in the uniform of the New England Patriots.
That’s why the massive 6-foot-8, 380-pound right and left tackle on the offensive line is happy to be nudging his frame through the doors at Gillette Stadium after returning to his beloved NFL team.
“I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots’ jersey,” Brown said in a welcome-home address Thursday.
Brown signed an incentive-laden one-year $6.5-million contract with the Patriots. He could earn upwards of $11 million for becoming a Pro Bowl selection and being on the field for 90 percent of the offensive snaps.
The Patriots parted with a fifth-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for the rights to Brown.
Since leaving Foxboro, “nothing has gone right for me,” Brown admitted of his time with the Raiders. “No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn’t a good fit.”
Brown was named a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, but missed the final four games that season and was placed on the injured reserve list. He played in just five games with the Raiders in 2020.
Over six NFL seasons, Brown has started 60 games, but he has played just two full 16-game regular seasons — in 2016 with San Francisco and in 2018 with New England.
It was Brown’s superb 2018 season with the Patriots that set the stage for him inking a $66-million, four-year pact with the Raiders. Then he couldn’t stay on the field due to injuries.
“I’ve been experiencing little, small nagging injuries — I’ve had to experience a lot of time without ball,” Brown said.
Brown played college football at the Georgia Military College before moving along to the University of Florida. He was a seventh round draft pick by the 49’ers in 2015.
“I don’t have a preference (right or left tackle), I feel as if I’m the best at both,” Brown said, grateful to see familiar faces like David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn in the locker room. “Wherever I’m needed, that’s where I’ll play.”
Brown admitted that coming under the tutelage of former Patriots’ offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was a turning point in him becoming a better player.
“I always loved football, but when I was a Patriot, I learned to appreciate what it takes, the actual time and effort and sacrifices that you have to make,” Brown said. “It was fun, it was the first time that they let me be me, they weren’t trying to make me be somebody I’m not. This is where I need to be.
“I wanted to be back somewhere where, some people don’t like it (New England), but I loved it honestly,” Brown added. “I’m happy with the organization. I was happiest when I was there. I’ve never had more fun playing football in my life. So I’m glad to be back.
“You have no choice than to be a better man than when you walk in the door and when you leave every day.”
