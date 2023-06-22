Celtics Porzingis Trade Basketball
Buy Now

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, looks to pass past Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis, left, during a 2022 game. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Wizards have agreed to trade Porzingis to the Celtics while Smart is being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade late Wednesday night.

 Steven Senne

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that also includes Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies, two people with knowledge of the deal said Thursday morning.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreements hadn't been announced. The trade comes with Porzingis accepting his player option for next season.