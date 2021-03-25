MARLBORO — Robert Lantosi and Anton Blidh each scored a goal and Cameron Hughes extended his point streak to six games, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2 Thursday in an AHL game.
The loss marks Providence’s first loss in the last five games and the first time that the P-Bruins did not record a point in their last nine outings. Providence recorded 25 shots on goal and went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Providence’s Cameron Hughes extended his point streak to six games with an assist. Hughes has 10 points two goals, eight assists) over the last six games.
Anton Blidh scored his third goal of the season and extended his point streak to three games. The Bruins are off until next Wednesday when they visit the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
