PROVIDENCE -- Former Bishop Feehan High girls' soccer team goalkeeper Shelby Hogan, representing Providence College, was named the Big East Conference's Goalkeeper of the Year, while being selected to the All Big East First Team and the All Big East Tournament team.
The Friars (8-9-3) lost in the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament 2-0 to Georgetown in Omaha, Nebraska.
Hogan, a junior from Franklin, tallied 15 saves in the two Big East Tournament games for the Friars against Butler and Georgetown. Hogan made the game-winning save in the sixth round of penalty kicks against Butler in a 2-1 shootout first round win.
Hogan, who played for current Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva as a Shamrock, compiled a 7-8-2 record this season, her second as a starter. Hogan had a 1.09 goals against mark with a .083 save percentage.
Hogan made 20 starts for the Friars, who went 7-5 in one goal matches this season.
