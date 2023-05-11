WORCESTER — Two seasons removed from McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, the Worcester Red Sox and Polar Park are at the top of their game.
After five rounds of voting with over 87,000 participants, Polar Park is the winner of Ballpark Digest’s Triple-A Best of the Ballparks vote.
“We want to thank, among others, City of Worcester officials, our fans nationwide, our business partners, the State of Massachusetts, the construction workers, and of course Ballpark Digest for this award,” said Worcester Red Sox Chairman and Principal Owner Larry Lucchino. “We are honored and proud of Polar Park and the impact it has had in Central Massachusetts and beyond and we appreciate this recognition.”
Opening exactly two years ago Thursday with the first-ever Worcester Red Sox game played on May 11, 2021, Polar Park has a capacity of 9,508 and is the centerpiece of downtown Worcester’s development in the city’s historic Canal District.
The Polar Park design team was led by Lucchino (a Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres Hall of Famer) and renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith (who worked together with Lucchino to create Camden Yards in Baltimore in 1992 and save Fenway Park with ten years of improvements among other ballpark projects), along with D’Agostino Izzo Quirk Architects of Somerville.
All 30 Triple-A ballparks started in a bracket-style competition. Polar Park beat Harbor Park in Norfolk, Va., in Round 1; defeated Coca-Cola Park in Lehigh Valley, Penn., in the Sweet 16; bested Southwest University Park in El Paso, TX in the Elite Eight; got past Truist Field in Charlotte, NC in the Final Four; and then earned the title by beating Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Okla., in the championship round.
Polar Park features an open, fan-friendly design with many unique seating and dining options for fans of the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox to enjoy. This past April 30th, the park hosted its 1,000,000th fan in less than two years of WooSox games.
“Polar Park had a stressful birth, with construction briefly shutting down at one point because of COVID concerns,” said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. “Despite those difficult times, Polar Park is now one of the leading ballparks in baseball and a very popular draw. Congratulations to the entire WooSox ownership group and management team for bringing an innovative project to fruition and ultimate success.”
The Worcester Red Sox (International League) beat Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Pacific Coast League) in the championship final round.