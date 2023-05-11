2023-05-12-tsc-spt-WooSox-Polar-Park3
The Worcester Red Sox’ Polar Park hosted its 1,000,000th fan in April after less than two years of WooSox games.

 Tayla Bolduc / Worcester Red Sox

WORCESTER — Two seasons removed from McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, the Worcester Red Sox and Polar Park are at the top of their game.

After five rounds of voting with over 87,000 participants, Polar Park is the winner of Ballpark Digest’s Triple-A Best of the Ballparks vote.