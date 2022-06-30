WORCESTER — The Worcester Red Sox will be honoring their roots on Saturday, July 9, with a ‘PawSox Heritage Day’ at Polar Park, bringing back the Pawtucket Red Sox theme for one game.
The dormant PawSox twitter account resurfaced teasing the announcement on Monday morning, saying “Out of hibernation.” The WooSox formally announced it on Twitter Tuesday, confirming speculation that the PawSox would be returning in some way.
A celebration of PawSox’history will also include Rhode Island’s Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, the Rhode Island Foundation and the Tomorrow Fund. Instead of the usual Saturday home uniforms for the WooSox, the team will revert to the PawSox uniforms, featuring the ‘P’ on the cap with red ‘PawSox’ script on a white uniform.
The mascots for the PawSox, Paws and Sox, will also make a return. Pawtucket native and former PawSox/Red Sox pitcher Ken Ryan returns to greet fans and the WooSox will honor 100-year old Victor Butler, a Rhode Island native and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen
Adding to the theme of Pawtucket and Rhode Island, Bob Fabiano’s Barber Shop Quartet “Private Label” will be playing music outside of Polar Park on Summit Street at 2 p.m.
The PawSox history goes deeper than McCoy Stadium and the decades of games the hollowed stadium saw. Notably, WooSox Senior Vice President/Communications Bill Wanless, a North Attleboro native, worked with the Sox in Pawtucket in 1985 as an intern. He took over as public relations director in 1986 and has remained with the club ever since, even with its move to Worcester.
Wanless is not the only one who was retained with the move, as WooSox president Dr. Charles Steinberg pointed out in a release earlier in the week.
“So many of our longtime staff members are deeply rooted in Pawtucket,” said Steinberg, who shared an office at McCoy with Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro, a member of the organization for well over 40 years. “Mike T’s stories range from touching to hilarious, as do the reminiscences of Michael ‘Gwynnie’ Gwynn, Mike Lyons, Bill Wanless, Sammy Saccoia-Beggs, and of course, Rick Medeiros. All are eager to welcome these friends, fans, and colleagues.”
Ticket prices for the 4:05 p.m. game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders start at $8 for children, students, military, and seniors, and $9 for all others. Special ticket packages provide limited-edition PawSox caps, loaded value at concessions and group seating locations. Tickets are still available at WooSox.com, by calling 508-500-1000, or at the WooSox Ticket Office at 100 Madison Street.