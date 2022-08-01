NORFOLK — Before they take off to North Dakota for the Babe Ruth World Series, players from the King Philip Babe Ruth team will conduct a clinic for youngsters in the area.
Children of all ages are invited to attend the event Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson Field in Plainville to meet the team and go through some hitting, fielding, and running drills.
The event is free, but the team will accept donations to help offset the cost of its trip.
“Making it to the Babe Ruth World Series is a huge deal,” King Philip head coach Coach Jeff Kotkowski said. “When we were coming up with ways to fundraise, we knew we wanted to also think of ways to give back and the idea of a baseball clinic was born. This community has been so supportive and this is one way we can say thank you,”
North Attleboro businessman Brian Lithway of BDL Heating & Cooling, Inc. will sponsor the event, which will have raffle items, including Red Sox tickets.
“We want kids to meet the team, pick up some pointers, and just have some fun,” Kotkowski said. “There will be time for questions and pictures after the clinic as well.”
Preregistration will not be required.