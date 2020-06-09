NORTH ATTLEBORO — Owen Harding can’t say which is his favorite moment of the many he has had as a member of the athletic family at North Attleboro High School and representing the town through his years.
Naturally, there was his sophomore season, when he was on the field at Gilette Stadium in December when the Big Red met St. John’s High of Shrewsbury in the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl.
Later that school year in the spring, Harding was on the MIAA Division 2 state champion North Attleboro baseball team that beat Beverly at LeLacheur Park in Lowell for the title.
Or maybe it was the August months of 2018 and 2019 when, as a member of the North American Legion Post 49 baseball team, he was on the field for the state championship series, with the 2018 tournament at North Attleboro's Community Field.
Farther back, in the summer of 2013, Harding was on the North Attleboro Rockets Little League baseball team that played in Cooperstown, N.Y., winning four games in the 32-team field from across the nation.
Finally, it could have been any one of an seemingly endless Friday nights of frivolity, playing football with his young buddies behind the stands of Community Field with his Pop Warner jersey draped over his shoulders, one day hoping to take the field as a Red Rocketeer.
Harding can only ponder what his final season of athletic competition as a Rocketeer might have been this spring. One of the members of coach Mike Hart’s squad, the Rocketeers were to play their first home game at their new field at North Attleboro High, Gary DiNardo Memorial Field.
“I sure do have a lot of memories,” said Harding, whose senior year was deprived of baseball, a senior prom and graduation. “It’s tough to fathom.”
Due to the generosity of the DiNardo family and the Gary Dinardo Memorial Scholarship Fund, the baseball field at NAHS was remodeled, renovated and renamed Gary DiNardo Memorial Baseball Stadium.
The field was named in honor of the late DiNardo, a 1968 graduate from North Attleboro High, who played for the Rocketeers in football, basketball and baseball. He died at the age of 58 in March of 2009.
DiNardo later played baseball at UMass-Amherst and was also inducted into the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame.
The DiNardo family not only generated revenue through various fundraisers to resurrect the Rocketeer baseball diamond, but to date has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarship funds to deserving Big Red student-athlete.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official ceremonial dedication and debut of DiNardo Field has been moved to the spring of 2021 to coincide with the start of the Rocketeers baseball season.
“That field looked so nice too,” Harding said of the Big Red’s new base of operations behind the school. “The dimensions were awesome and I loved the bullpen, the memorial with the bricks behind the backstop. It looked beautiful.
“The DiNardo family was so nice to do that, it would have been nice to play a game there.”
Harding was one of nine seniors on the Rocketeers’ roster this season, including three pitchers — Russell Dunlap, Mike Curran and Kyle Briere.
“A lot of the guys were ready to step up to the varsity competition, a few guys started some time last year,” North Attleboro baseball coach Mike Hart said. “I thought that we would have pitching depth.”
Harding is the middle of three brothers in the Big Red athletic family. His elder brother Aidan, who is entering his junior year at UMass-Amherst, and younger brother Dillon, a freshman at NAHS, are also football-baseball players as well.
Harding is a member of the National Honor Society, the SADD Club, President of the Model Senate and coordinator for Project Unite.
Named the boys' Hockomock League Scholar-Athlete of the Year in representing the Rocketeers, Harding will head to Western New England University in the fall, and perhaps to play some baseball.
“I grew up playing a lot of baseball, through the winter, through the spring, it’s been my main thing,” he said. “Football kept me in shape, I got the toughness down,.
Harding was a fullback, inside and outside linebacker, tight end and slot receiver for the Rocketeers. His older brother Aidan played first base for the 2018 Rocketeers' state championship team, Owen has routinely reserved a spot behind home plate for himself as a catcher.
“Those Friday nights at Community Field as a kid, I’ll never forget playing rumble-fumble,” Harding said of the make-the-rules-up-as-we-go mayhem under the cover of darkness. “That was the best, just play football all night long!”
That’s not to forget the Harding brothers' bedlam at home, competing in every sport in the backyard in the driveway and on the street.
“That shaped me so much as a person, the three of us in the backyard,” Harding recalled. “Especially when I got to North. My brother was a senior and my cousin Nolan Buckley were on that state championship baseball team when I was a sophomore and I’m sort of paving the way for Dylan. I had a great experience from them, I looked up to them as role models.”
Harding was a specialty teams player for coach Don Johnson’s 2017 MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl finalist, which lost by two points to St. John’s. Harding also served as the bullpen catcher for the 22-win Big Red state champs, who outscored their opponents 45-7 in four postseason wins.
“I’ll never forget storming the field with my brother and cousin after winning that game (4-3 over Beverly),” Harding said.
“Football was right up there with baseball as my favorite sport, but I just played a lot more baseball,” added Harding, who was a member of the North Attleboro Diamond Devils club baseball program before embarking upon his high school career.
Harding can attribute his scholastic success to playing sports.
“The time management skills,” he said. “Going to practice every day, being prepared, being organized, going home and getting your work done. It helps you to better divide up your time.
“The teachers too, it’s such a good (academic) system/ They’re always there to help you get through it, to help you.”
Harding was all set to help the Big Red baseball team have a productive 2020 season after coming off of an 11-win 2019 season.
“I thought that we’d have a promising season,” Harding said. “We had 10-15 captain’s practice sessions at Upper Deck in Cumberland. The pitching rotation looked good, it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to fulfill that.”
But Harding did have the opportunity to help create one memory after another. And thinking about it, losing to Hawaii on a grand slam home run in Cooperstown, N.Y. at the Baseball Hall of Fame might have been the most unbelievable.
Harding remembered as if it were yesterday.
“We made a nice run through the tournament and after the game they gave us these bags with Hawaiian necklaces and leis, it was really cool," he said. "And before the game they did a traditional Hawaiian dance – it was so great to see that, a different culture.
“it was quite an experience.”
And so too were Harding's days as a Rocketeer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.