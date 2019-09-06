Tom Brady will kick off his 20th season when he takes the field at Gillette Stadium Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Zack Cox will begin his fourth as he takes the elevator up to the Blue Level, opens up his laptop up in the press box and sits down just three miles away from where he grew up.
Cox, formerly of Wrentham and now of Lincoln, has covered the New England Patriots as a beat reporter for New England Sports Network (NESN) since 2016. He’s worked for the organization covering the Boston Bruins and Celtics since January 2013 after graduating from the University of New Hampshire.
Cox, 28, said his passion for the industry started long before that, however.
It started at King Philip Regional High School, where he graduated in 2008. Back then, Cox was a three-season athlete with the Warriors, playing football for coach Brian Lee in the fall prior to participating in both winter and spring track.
Cox, who grew up off Wampum Corner, spoke highly of his experiences in the athletic program. He joked how he and former teammates like to think they “laid the groundwork” for what is now a highly respected football program that has won three-straight South Sectional titles and two of the last three State Championships.
His true infatuation, however, came off the field, during the countless hours he spent in the television studio at King Philip.
“That’s where I got started in all this,” Cox said, referring to the classes he took with Jodi Greenleaf each of his final three years in high school.
Cox was the originator of the “Wake Up, Warriors” broadcast on Friday mornings.
“We had a really good TV production program. So, we had to make our own show every week, which was pretty cool. We would put together a (ESPN-like) Sportscenter, two- to three-minute thing every week and then random features.”
Cox took multiple classes in the studio his senior year, even doing an independent study with Greenleaf. Those courses elevated from entry-level to advanced TV production.
“He was on of the first kids that really took it upon himself to make that kind of thing happen,” Greenleaf said of projects like “Wake Up, Warriors,” which she credited Cox as starting.
“Zack (Cox) was a one-man show,” Greenleaf said. “He put it all together himself and it shows in where he is now... We’re just all really proud of him and excited to see how he develops even further. It’s exciting to see how his time at KP paid off for him.”
Cox left KP with the belief that starting a career in broadcast journalism, like the Sportscenter anchors he watched on TV, was what he wanted to do. However, that plan changed slightly when he got to college.
In a unique scenario, Cox quickly realized how developed his high school program was in comparison to that in college. Greenleaf said he was not alone, either. She said it’s popular for KP students to go to college prepared beyond what they will get their freshman year of college.
That was the situation for Cox. And he did not want to be one of the college kids that walked around campus making videos with their friends, so instead he joined the school newspaper. It pushed him in the direction of what he is doing now and he’s happy about that.
“I’m glad I’m doing what I’m doing right now,” Cox said, noting he likes both his written and broadcasting responsibilities.
“I was a good writer growing up, I just hated it,” he said of the craft. “But I found out kind of late in high school, or after high school, that I was pretty good at it.”
“As soon as I gave up on my dreams of being a professional athlete, I was like ‘Well, I can still work in sports and still follow it, and this (writing) is a way I can do it,’” he said.
Cox, who’s played rugby since Fall 2008, joked that calling himself a moderate athlete “might even be a stretch.”
He’s still made it to three Super Bowls and, since the Red Sox are owned by NESN, has a pair of World Series rings.
Cox first started as a professional beat reporter covering the Boston Bruins for the 2014-15 season. He then covered the Boston Celtics during the 2015-16 season, when they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs, before taking over the duties as the Patriots beat reporter in 2016.
Prior to his time at NESN, at which started as an assistant editor/content producer about six months after his college graduation, Cox worked for MLB.com in New York City. He was covering minor league baseball where the hours tended to be 6 p.m. until after the California League games ended around 2 a.m.
He would watch box scores and call minor league players after a good performance. The one that sticks out with him most was a call to Chris Devenski, who is now with the Houston Astros. Cox called Devenski after the minor leaguer had thrown a no-hitter. They talked for about five minutes, hung up, only to have Cox realize he didn’t record the phone interview. He called back and did it again.
“It was a weird existence,” Cox said. “I basically lived like a homeless person, sleeping on an air mattress (at his cousin’s) for six months... It was a cool job. Not something I would want to do long term, but it was a very good way to start.”
And that start helped him get to where he is now. Thriving in one of the toughest sports markets in the country.
“I mean, it’s competitive,” Cox said. “We’ve traveled to games before and like the (Tennessee) Titans press core is like six dudes. And we have upwards of 20 writers who are here all the time. So it’s competitive, you want to be able to get the story that no one else has, which is tough when there’s people trying to do the same thing.”
It’s especially tough as it tends to be a 24/7 industry. You’re never really off the clock. The day is never really over. When news hits, news hits.
Cox saw that first hand when he was in Nashville in late March. He was there for a rugby tournament about a month and a half following the Patriots Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams. After taking a few swings at Top Golf, an interactive driving range, Cox got the news: Rob Gronkowski retired. He was on the next flight back to Boston, doing his best to get home before the media storm started.
“It’s a little stressful at times ‘cause you’re like ‘I don’t want to go to the movies,’” Cox said.
Even still, he wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.
“Overall, the benefits of being able to be around this all the time, and covering sports for a living, it far, far outweigh the kind of inconveniences.”
