Former King Philip Regional High basketball standout Jake Layman signed with the Boston Celtics last September, but was waived a month later.

 Steven Senne / The Associated Press

WRENTHAM — Former King Philip Regional High basketball great Jake Layman will be playing professional basketball next season in Japan.

The former Hockomock League Player of the Year under head coach Sean McInnis, and later a standout at the University of Maryland, Layman inked a pact with the Seahorses Mikawa club of the Japan Professional Basketball League.