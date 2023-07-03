WRENTHAM — Former King Philip Regional High basketball great Jake Layman will be playing professional basketball next season in Japan.
The former Hockomock League Player of the Year under head coach Sean McInnis, and later a standout at the University of Maryland, Layman inked a pact with the Seahorses Mikawa club of the Japan Professional Basketball League.
After NBA tours with Portland and Minnesota, the small forward was invited to the Boston Celtics 2022-23 training camp as a free agent and appeared in two games. He was waived in mid-October, and another foot injury prevented him from signing on with the Spanish League to play with Baxi Manresa of Liga ACB.
The 6-foot-8 Layman appeared in 243 NBA games over six seasons. Layman spent his first three NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and was with the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2019, signing an $11.5 million, three-year contract.
Layman, 29, is a 2012 graduate of King Philip Regional High where he averaged 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots a game during his senior season as the Warriors reaching the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament quarterfinals. Layman and the Warriors advanced to the 2011 Division 2 South Sectional title game. He was the 17th ranked small forward nationally as a senior and rated a four-star prospect coming out of KP.
The Wrentham native was selected with the 47th overall pick by Orlando in the 2016 NBA Draft. The pick was traded to Portland, where he played in 141 games for the Trail Blazers over the course of three seasons.
He moved along to Minnesota and had a strong first season in 2019, averaging 11 points and three rebounds per game. However, he suffered a debilitating toe that season in November and was forced to six out three months.
The COVID-19 pandemic arrived and NBA teams were forced to play a limited schedule in Orlando. Over the next two seasons, Layman played in 79 games with the Timberwolves, but with reduced playing time During the ‘20-21 NBA season, Layman played in just 35 games in Minnesota, averaging seven minutes per game.
Layman had an illustrious career at Maryland where he started 115 of the 241 games he appeared in over four seasons, averaging 10 points and 28 minutes of playing time.