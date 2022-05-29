EAST HARTFORD, CT. — The nation’s leading NCAA Division I goal-scorer, Wrentham’s John Piatelli, has prominently factored into the Cornell University men’s lacrosse team earning a spot in the NCAA Championship match Monday.
Piatelli scored five goals, four during the second half of a 17-7 victory over Rutgers Saturday in the Final Four round. The Big Red will meet No. 1-ranked Maryland Monday at Rentschler Field, the home of the University of Connecticut football program.
Most amazingly, Piatelli had hardly played a minute of lacrosse over the previous two seasons. A fifth-year senior and recipient of Cornell’s Senior Class Award, Piatelli has surpassed his goal-scoring total since his first two seasons with the Big Red at Cornell, having played in just five matches during his junior year before the pandemic shut down all competitive collegiate athletic competition.
Then the Ivy League presidents excluded all sports from all competitions during the 2021-2022 academic year due to the pandemic. It was such that Piatelli was one of the many student-athletes to gain an extra year of athletic eligibility granted by the NCAA.
“We’re not satisfied,” Piatelli told ESPN after Cornell’s Final Four win over Rutgers. “A lot of guys, like myself, have been through a lot over the last two years.”
Piatelli was the NCAA Division I leader in goals per game (3.53) and paced the Big Red in goals per game in Ivy League contests (3.67) . Piatelli has had multiple-point performances in all 1 8 matches for No. 7-ranked Cornell (14-4).
The six-foot, 195-pound Piatelli had 12 games with at least three goals, with career-high nine-point efforts against both Colgate and Syracuse on the road. He entered the NCAA semifinals with 142 goals (fourth all-time at Cornell) and 188 points (sixth) in his career.
In the NCAA Division I Tournament semifinal-round match against the Scarlet Knights, Piatelli scored the tying goal (at 1-1) for Cornell during the first quarter. He then scored three consecutive goals over a three-minute span (at 6:44, at 5:29 and at 3:14) of the third quarter to present the Big Red with a 13-4 lead. Piatelli scored his fifth goal, Cornell’s 16th, at 8:36 of the fourth quarter.
The start of the match was delayed for over three hours due to severe weather conditions in the Hartford area. “We went through it the time we played Ohio State,” Piatelli said of the extended wait for the starting faceoff.
Cornell will be making its first appearance in the Division I title game since 2009, the eighth time in Big Red history.
Piatelli led the Big Red during the regular season in goals (60) and ranks among the school's top 10 career goal scorers with 14 7, fourth on the school's all-time list.
Piatelli scored four goals in helping Cornell overcome a four-goal deficit in beating Ohio State 15-8 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal round after a 90-minute weather delay in Ithaca. Piatelli also scored four goals against the Buckeyes in a 14-11 win in Ithaca in early March, one of six straight wins to start the season.
Piatelli scored three goals, including the first two of the match, for Cornell in a 10-8 quarterfinal-round win over Delaware at Ohio Stadium.
Piatelli scored a season-high six goals in matches against Colgate and Syracuse, each time also having three assists in the matches.
Piatelli scored four goals over then No. 5-ranked Ohio State, against Harvard (taking eight ground balls) and also four goals against then No. 7 Penn.
Piatelli scored five goals at Penn State, against then No. 14 Brown (also with seven ground balls).
Piatelli scored 16 goals with 26 points as a Cornell freshman and then netted 45 goals with 64 points as a sophomore.
Piatelli has 16 assists this season to go along with his goals for a team-best 81 points. Moreover, 71 percent of his shots (129) have been on goal and he has a team-best total of 48 ground balls.
Prior to an illustrious prep school career at St. Sebastian’s Academy, Piatelli spent a year at King Philip High. He became a U.S. Lacrosse and USA Today high school All American in 2017, and was named the Independent School League Player of the Year.
Piatelli established a King Philip High single-season record for most goals (74) in a season in 2014.
Piatelli’s brother, Brian, is a junior member of the Cornell lacrosse program, appearing in eight matches. Piatelli played for his dad, Jack (a Springfield College lacrosse alum), in various youth and club programs.
As a sophomore at Cornell, Piatelli closed the 2019 campaign ranked in the top 25 in the nation in individual man-up goals (10th with seven), goals per game (13th – 3.00), shooting percentage (14th — .459), and points per game (22nd – 4.27).
Piatelli earned a spot on the Final Tewaaraton Watch List in 2020 and was also named honorable mention All-Ivy in 2019. He is again on the Tewaaraton Trophy Watch list this season and was tabbed a preseason All-American.
Piatelli was the winner of the Senior Class Award for his athletic and academic achievements and community service. Named to the Dean’s List four times as an applied economics and management major, Piatelli has a 3.63 grade index. With a minor major in real estate, Piatelli has served internships with several real estate firms in addition to one with the sports management group BPG Sports.