Wrentham's Thomas reflects on banner lacrosse career at Merrimack

The road to the NCAA Division II Championship match was within the gut of Dom Thomas’ lacrosse stick in late May last year with time running out on the clock during the semifinal game against LeMoyne College.
Thomas and the defending NCAA II Merrimack College Warriors were facing a deficit when he scored, perhaps, the most important goal of the season to tie the game at 14 all. And with four seconds remaining, his younger brother Christian Thomas scored the match-winner to make it 15-14 Merrimack.
Merrimack went on to win the championship match against Limestone College, 16-8, and repeat as Division II national champions.
Dom is one half of Team Thomas in the Merrimack lacrosse program with Christian a junior attackman.
The tandem from Wrentham has been teammates for six seasons now, with the duo also on the field at the New Hampton School, a prep school, for three seasons, too.
“It’s been a great career, I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Dom said. “We’re both good athletes, we like to compete. It’s been unbelievable to have been able to have my brother on the team all these years. I didn’t think about it much until the season ended this year, it was taken away so quickly.”
His brother Christian is already one of Merrimack’s all-time great players, having 99 goals through three seasons, ranking among the top 10 in goals, assists and points. Christian already has had 18 “hat trick” games, and tallied at least three points in each of the Warriors’ six matches this season.
“I made my peace with it (COVID-19 pandemic), but it’s been brutal,” Dom said, of having his senior season of lacrosse and cherished days in his final semester at Merrimack being scratched from the calendar.
“I had four courses, a normal load, and now I have an opportunity to take a job in the fall (in Burlington, Mass.), so I won’t be going back,” he said, of utilizing the NCAA eligibility offer for an extra semester due to the coronavirus sparked cancellation of all spring sports.
Thomas built himself an illustrious career during his days in Andover. The Warriors contended for the NCAA Division II National Championship for three successive seasons, winning titles in 2018 and again in 2019.
Through his four seasons in representing Merrimack, Thomas and the Warriors compiled a 51-13 record. Merrimack, which accelerated its program to the Division I level this year, has lost nearly as many matches this season (five) than the Warriors have over the previous three seasons (eight).
He started 45 of the 59 career matches in which he represented Merrimack. He scored 65 goals over that span with 32 career assists. With 97 points scored over that span, that’s nearly a two-point per game rate. He scored three goals in a match seven times during his career.
He scored a career-high 30 goals as a junior – on 68 shots, a 76 percent accuracy rate. Thomas totaled points in all 18 matches a year ago, having 14 multi-point matches, being a second team All-New England selection.
At New Hampton School, Thomas was a scoring machine with 87 points (19 goals, 68 assists) as a senior and 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) during his junior year. He played in the Warrior Elite program and was member of the Philly Elite Tournament champions. When the time arrived to decide upon a college to continue his academic and athletic interests, Thomas also considered Boston University, Drexel University and Siena College.
In Merrimack’s abbreviated 2020 season, Thomas had six points in six matches with five goals, two of them coming against Dartmouth. He also had a multi-point game against Holy Cross and snared three ground balls in a match against Michigan (Merrimack’s lone win) back in February.
Christian Thomas also had 99 assists for 198 career points at Merrimack over 45 matches. He had scored at a prolific and most proficient rate, being accurate on 70 percent of his shots on goal (99 for 168).
But seeing how those numbers would have added up for Dom’s senior season and having a final season of playing with Christian was not to be this year.
“Three years at Merrimack, three years at Hampton and we even played in middle school (Hillside in Marlboro) together,” Thomas said of being Christian’s teammate, where the duo also played hockey – never playing on the same line together as forwards.
“He was more of a penalty killer, he had a physical edge to him (on the ice),” Thomas said of Christian. “Growing up, we were probably more into hockey and then over time we had some special lacrosse coaches and we just kind of evolved.
“We were fortunate enough to go to Hampton, that was a good choice for us and we met a lot of good people,” he said.
Thomas said Merrimack was a good fit for him, too.
“I looked at it as the coach (Mike Morgan) has been there for a while (13 years), they’ve been winning games consistently. I wanted to go somewhere where I could compete for (playing) time and win every weekend.
“Just the overall mindset of the program, it’s been well-established,” he continued. “I was fortunate enough to step in and roll with the punches and find some success. Everybody has the same mindset, the same goals.
“The culture of the programs, the coaches, all the little details that go into building and having a successful program year after year, Merrimack worked out well for both of us. It speaks well of the coaching staff that we were able to transition to Division I.”
Of course, the real story for Thomas was his decision to grow a moustache last year.
“I was in trouble when I saw the pictures,” he chuckled. “My mom said I looked creepy and my dad was just laughing. I really don’t know how it happened; I think it was just a moment where I said, ‘Why not?’ It looks better in person.”
In addition to the moustache, beating LeMoyne in the semi-final round game ranks high in his memories of college lacrosse. Moreover, the Thomas brothers and Merrimack avenged a loss to LeMoyne in the semi-final round of the Northeast 10 Tournament, the Warriors having a nine-game win streak at mid-season, concluding the campaign with a 17-3 record.
“That was pretty exciting because we used to go to Gillette to watch the NCAA Tournament games,” Thomas said. “Growing up right down the street from the stadium and then winning the national titles there could not have been written better. From the time that we were kids, you play these make-believe championship games and then to do it there, so close to home, was a dream come true.”
The Warriors won their first NCAA Division II Tournament championship during the 2018 season, the younger Thomas’ first season on campus. Merrimack won its final 14 games of the season, routing St. Leo College 23-6 at Gillette Stadium, finishing the season with an 18-1 record.
Merrimack made the first of its three-straight appearances in the title tilt in 2017, losing 11-9 to five-time national champion Limestone, that match also played in Foxboro. The Warriors compiled an eight-match win streak at the end of the season.
Taking home the 2019 national title was the last for Merrimack at the Division II level as the Warriors moved to the Northeast Conference and to Division I competition this spring.
Merrimack’s record this season, its first at the Division I level is deceptive in that all five of its losses have been by margins of three goals or less, two by one goal.
“The margin for victory was just that much smaller than at the Division II level, the skill level was equivalent to our team,” he said. “You couldn’t take anybody lightly, you had to bring it every match. Every draw, every loose ball means something.”
The playmaker
Thomas professes to be both a playmaker (“My dad always said an assist is better than a goal”) and a scorer. “I enjoy feeding him (Christian) the ball, I enjoy setting guys up,” he said.
There was a family joke that once Dom passed the ball to Christian, he was never seeing it again, the chance to score a goal gone in his brother’s cradle.
“I used to tell him at Hampton that if I throw you the ball, I want it back,” Thomas said.
“Growing up together, we were similar in age and always played on the same teams,” Thomas said. “We understood what each of us did well and we kind of played off of each other – it wasn’t just a two-man show obviously.
“It was kind of an unspoken rivalry between us, it was just about getting better and at the end of the day we were teammates. We never cared about the score; all we wanted to do was win.
“It was a blast, we had a little bit of chemistry.”
Of course, Thomas needs more than his 10 fingers to count all of the broken windows in the house created by wayward hockey pucks or lacrosse balls.
“It’s kind of bittersweet that my lacrosse career is over, that I played my last match with my brother, but I’m excited to see what he does next year,” he said. “We always joke that one day we’ll sit down and count up and talk about all the wins.
“I’ve had so many great memories playing at Merrimack, not just that goal against LeMoyne. I think winning the championship, being so close to home, our first national championship was special. But, I definitely remember that game (LeMoyne), I always will, like it was yesterday.”
