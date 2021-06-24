PLYMOUTH -- With three matches remaining, the North Attleboro High wrestling team was within striking distance of No. 1 seed Plymouth South High, trailing just 30-25.
However, Plymouth South scored a pin with 10 seconds left in the second period of the 195-pound match and then took three points with a one-point decision at 220 pounds to turn back the Rocketeers 39-31 Thursday in the MIAA Division 2 South Team Sectional title match.
"As usual, it was just a few matches here and there that made the difference," North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said. "We were right there with them the whole way."
In the Division 3 Central title match, Ashland of the Tri-Valley League took nine pins and routed No. 1 seed Tri-County (9-4) 57-13. The Clockers will now visit Division 3 South champion Norton Monday in a MIAA State semifinal round match.
For the Cougars, at 106, Aidan Weeman won by forfeit; at 145, captain Joe Leonardi won by a 10-0 decision and at 285 Brett Matthews took a 1-0 decision.
The Rocketeers' Greg Berthiaume scored a second period pin at 182 pounds to narrow Plymouth South's lead to five points, but North's Austin Dean battled his foe through a scoreless first period of their 195-pound bout, only to suffer a pin with 10 seconds left in the second period.
North Attleboro was also upset at 138 pounds where once-beaten Andrew Faris lost by a 5-4 decision, Plymouth South gaining a takedown in the final minute of the match.
North had taken an early 9-6 lead as Tanner Ferguson won on a decision at 113 and Tyler Tobias was awarded six points at 120 when officials awarded him the match after an illegal takedown.
Ethan Smith scored a pin just 64 seconds into his 145-pound match, closing North's deficit to 21-15.
MIAA Division 2 Wrestling South Sectional
Championship match at Plymouth South High School
Plymouth South 39, North Attleboro 31: 106-McKeon (PS) pinned Jacob Warsoksky 1:23; 113-Tanner Ferguson (NA) def. Coffey 8-6; 120-Tyler Tobias (NA) def. Freeman by default; 126-Clayton (PS) def. Braxton Ferro 1:05; 132-Roberge (PS) def. Kyle Dumke 4:58; 138-Rankin (PS) def. Andrew Faris 5-4; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Hassett 1:04; 152-Chris Galligan (NA) def. Hassenbaum 9-0; 160-Tidino (PS) pinned Dylan Vigstol 0:22; 170-Bryant (PS) def. Joe Shepard 6-2; 182-Greg Berthiaume (NA) pinned Murphy 3:35; 195-Murphy (PS) pinned Austin Dean 3:50; 220-Congdon (PS) def. Kaiden Leary 4-3; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) pinned Occino 2:22.
