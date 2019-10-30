FOXBORO — New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn returned to practice from injured reserve on Wednesday.
His return means the second-year lineman is the team’s second and final IR returnee, along with receiver N’Keal Harry. The team is not allowed to return any other player from IR, most notably fullback James Develin, regardless of if Wynn or Harry or not activated to the team’s 53-man roster.
Wynn’s return will provide long-term help this season. But he won’t help much short-term, as he can’t play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday or (after their bye week) against the Philadelphia Eagles Week 11. Regardless, his return certainly benefits the Patriots’ offense.
With injuries hampering the offensive line, the Patriots are 23rd in the league in rushing yards per game (95.2). The Patriots and are ranked even lower in terms of yards per attempt (3.2 per carry), where they rank 30th in the league.
Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia took the brunt of that responsibility when he spoke to reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this week.
“We have to do things better,” Scarnecchia said. “I have to coach better. I have to coach a lot better than I’ve been coaching, so I’d start with that, and we have to do things a lot better than we’ve been doing.
“No one’s satisfied with it,” Scarnecchia added of the lack of production in the running game. “I think we have good backs, and we have to do better. We have to do better up front. I have to do better. I have to do a lot better.”
Wynn’s return will surely help that as the season continues. However, that does not do much for the Patriots against the Ravens’ defense, which is third in the league in stopping the run. The Ravens have allowed merely 84.3 rushing yards per game while limiting opponents to 4.3 yards per attempt.
“They’re a very good run defense,” coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday. “They have good run players, they have several disruptive players up front, guys that are hard to block. They mix up their coverages. They mix up man, zone, there’s some pressure in there. In the end, it’s hard to block those guys, and when they have all of their coverage players out there, they’re very good at matching up, but I’d say it’s a multiple defense. They’re not just going to sit in one thing all day. You’re going to have to figure it out to a degree and deal with different problems – man, zone, blitz zone and different combinations of package.”
It will be interesting to see how quarterback Tom Brady, who was listed on the team’s injury report (shoulder) on Wednesday, and the Patriots’ offense respond to one of the better fronts it has faced this season.
The Patriots (8-0) will travel to Baltimore (5-2) for Sunday Night Football.
