PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley preferred to put a positive spin on the performance of his Providence College men’s basketball team Wednesday night.
His Friars had rallied from a 22-point deficit to pull within two points of No. 19 ranked Xavier and scored 53 second half points. The Friars also placed five players in double-digits scoring figures and totaled merely seven turnovers while knocking down 11 3-point shots.
“The schedule says we have more games, we’ll coach them up, love them up – we’ll get better,” Cooley said after the No. 20-ranked Friars suffered their first setback at home this season, falling to the Musketeers, 94-89.
It was too much Souley Boum, who totaled 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting, in the first half that put Xavier into a commanding margin and too much Colby Jones (22 points on 8-for-8 shooting; 29 overall) in the second half that allowed the Musketeers to hold off the Friars and end PC’s 15-game unbeaten streak at the AMP.
The Friars (21-9, 13-6) are virtually assured of being the No. 3 seed for the Big East Tournament, but the loss likely dropped them into a No. 8 regional seed for the NCAA Tournament with a NCAA NET ranking of 37 and with Quad 1 wins at home against Big East regular season champion Marquette, Creighton and UConn.
“It’s not the end of the world, but it’s late in the season,” Cooley surmised as the Friars allowed an opponent to score 80 points or more for the seventh time this season, losing four of those games.
PC had been 15-0 at home this season, 8-0 in Big East matchups before Xavier came to town and proceeded to shoot 56 percent (34-for-61) from the floor.
“We’ve been pretty good at the crib,” Cooley said the home arena and a sold-out crowd at the AMP where the Friars’ average home attendance of 11,986 is fourth-best in the Big East. “In our building, it’s probably the hardest place to win in college basketball. Give them (Xavier) credit – they made shots and they made us work for everything.”
Friar senior center Ed Croswell had his eighth double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Bryce Hopkins (17 points, six rebounds), Noah Locke (15 points, four rebounds), Devin Carter (15 points, three rebounds) and Jared Bynum (14 points, three assists)
“As a program, we always talk about the end of a game,” Cooley said of PC making six of its first nine shots over the first five minutes of the second half to close to 55-53. “It’s so, so important — how do you win the game? Winning the game is executing late when everything is on the line, when the anxiety is up and players have to trust one another.. We try to win that last four-minute war.”
But the Friars lost plenty of battles in the first half, leading to their demise.
Cooley was astounded that PC yielded 45 points over the first 20 minutes with Boum, Xavier’s fifth-year senior guard, torching the Friars for 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
The Friars were fortunate to be trailing only 46-36 at the half, despite shooting 9-for-29 from the floor and Cooley vacating the starting lineup, with the exception of Croswell, five minutes into the game.
Carter had limited Jones, Xavier’s junior forward, to seven points and three shots; Musketeer seven-foot Jack Nunge had three fouls and just seven points; the Friars had committed merely five turnovers; connected on 14 of 17 free throws; and trailed just 23-21 on the backboards.
However, after Locke scored on a drive with 17:29 to go in the first half, the Friars didn’t make another field goal until he hit a 3-pointer with 8:23 to go. The Friars mis-fired on 15 of their first 17 field goal attempts.
“We got shots that we wanted, they just didn’t go in,” Cooley said. “And we weren’t able to get points in transition off of our defense.
“We had to make sure that we take care of numbers, win those numbers — a 3 on 2 (breakaway), how many deflections that we can get that create offense for us, how many easy baskets can we get? We try to win that last four-minute war.”
“The game is long and goes fast, but you can’t lose your composure,” Cooley said of late game situations, the Friars slipping to 6-6 in games decided by eight points or less. “We try to play to our identity, being physical, being tough, being connected.”
Boum hit two 3-pinters and hit two free throws to give Xavier a 71-62 lead, then Jones scored six straight points to boost the Musketeer lead to 77-64 with under eight minutes left.
“The timeliness of turnovers, the types of turnovers,” Xavier coach Sean Miller said of the lack of miscues (three) over the first 20 minutes. “Providence’s defense, switching, helping — (our) decisions, catching, when to pass the ball, when not to, being patient,” all led to the wealth of first half points. Xavier hit on five of 11 3-point shots and netted 18 points in the paint, never allowing PC of a lead and having a 22-point margin at one point.
“They (PC) have firepower, more depth and are difficult to defend,” Miller added. “Our lack of depth is something that we have, but we had to play through it.”
With Seton Hall on the horizon Saturday in PC’s regular season finale, “it takes chemistry, continuity with a little bit of luck,” Cooley said of the Friars’ being framed at No. 5 in the Big East pre-season poll and likely to be the No. 3 seed when the Big East Tournament commences Wednesday. “I believe that we’re going to win every game that we play.”
NOTES: PC finished the regular season 6-6 in road games overall, 5-5 in Big East action … The Friars have been ranked in the top 25 for the past eight weeks … Cooley is the only Friar coach to lead the team to 12 or more Big East regular season wins, having done so three times; in addition to have 20 or more wins in nine of his 12 seasons … Xavier has a 13-11 (11-10 since joining the Big East) edge over the Friars in meetings, just 2-8 in Providence. Xavier took an 85-83 victory over PC at home in early February … Xavier was 2-3 in its past five outings, losing a one-point at Marquette, a one-point game at home to Villanova and a two-point game at Butler, “a lot of times it comes down to a second shot (off an offensive rebound) in the final minute,” Miller said… Xavier leads the Big East in four major offensive categories – No. 1 nationally in assists per game at 20.2; No. 4 nationally in field goal percentage (.497), No. 5 nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (.396) and No. 12 nationally in scoring offense at 81.9 ppg … PC associate head coach Jeff Battle spent seven seasons (1994-2001) as an assistant at Xavier with North Attleboro’s and current St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt under the late Skip Prosser and PC head coach Pete Gillen (1994-98) was the Xavier head coach from 1985-94 … Xavier grad student guard Souley Boum (UTEP) has played in 152 games over five seasons, currently No. 4 in the Big East in scoring (16.5), being the Musketeers leading scorer in 14 games and his 2,330 career points ranks sixth among all active NCAA Division I players … Xavier seven-foot grad student Jack Nunge (Iowa) is a two-time All Big Ten All Academic Team member.