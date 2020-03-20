Look, I am well aware that serving as commissioner of the Boston Men’s Media Softball League did not provide the necessary experience to imagine stepping in temporarily as commissioner of, say, the NBA, NHL, or MLB, and determining those leagues’ fates in the coming months.
But I imagine we’re all going a little bit stir crazy in the middle of the current pandemic situation, especially those of us sports fans who are not only cooped up with our loved (or unloved) ones, but are unable to watch any relevant live sports.
So I’m going to be optimistic that the current situation will subside relatively soon, and I’m going to put on the commissioner’s hat for a several different pro sports that are currently shut down to offer ideas about how I would handle the continuation of, or the beginnings of, their 2020 sports seasons.
I am not an expert on the virus, by any means, but for our purposes, let’s imagine that things return to normalcy by June 1. That may be optimistic, or even unrealistic, since none of us knows what the future holds, but let’s go with June 1.
National Football League
The 16-game NFL season does not start until Thursday, Sept. 10. I think all of us would be tremendously surprised if the pandemic were still in place by September, so the start of the pro football season will not likely be in jeopardy.
However, the NFL Draft, scheduled to begin a month from now, needs to be conducted via phone calls only, with teams working from their home offices and communicating their picks through a central NFL location, ideally the site of the draft (Las Vegas).
Then, offseason organized team activities (OTAs), especially the spring ones, would have to be ditched, or at least the meetings would need to be done via Facetime or some other process that didn’t involve the players and coaches getting together in one room.
Assuming that all’s clear by the middle of July, it’s likely that training camps could open as scheduled, but would have to be scaled back in terms of the physical level of play, and I wouldn’t be against having the four exhibition games played in empty stadiums.
Major League Baseball
Teams had their spring-training schedules cut short, and even if MLB gets the “all clear” by June 1, it would still need a minimum of a couple of weeks to get the players ready to start the season.
So this gets a bit tricky; the last time there was a significantly shortened season was in 1995, when the residual effect of the 1994 strike delayed the start of the subsequent season, and all teams played 144 games instead of the customary 162.
There’s no way you can condense a 162-game schedule into three-and-a-half months (and no, you can’t extend the season into November to churn out more games), so I’d just go with picking up the schedule on June 18, and not plan on making up games scheduled prior to that.
Admittedly, the season for most teams would then only be about 87 games, but it sure beats shuttering the whole season. If you did want to play more than that, then the regular season would have to be extended into October, which would necessitate eliminating the play-in games and one of the wild cards, leaving just four teams in each league to play for the World Series title.
National Hockey League
Most teams have played almost 90 percent of the regular-season schedule, and I would give the top five teams in each conference playoff spots, and have mini best-of-three tournaments to determine the remaining three qualifiers from each conference.
I know that this will sound like blasphemy, but I would then conduct the Stanley Cup playoffs as best-of-five series, rather than best-of-seven for the four rounds of play, because the league really can’t play too far into the summer without really making it difficult for hockey arenas to maintain suitable ice conditions.
Should the league owners complain about the shortened schedule, then I would give them the choice of either doing it this way, or keep the best-of-seven series but planning on a shortened 70-game schedule for 2020-21, beginning in mid-November, so that a reasonable offseason could take place.
National Basketball Association
Similar to the NHL, the NBA had played about 80 percent of its 82-game schedule prior to the suspension of the season. Right now, the ninth-place teams in each conference are 5 ½ and 3 ½ games behind the eighth-place teams, respectively, so I would see no need for the same mini-tournament that I suggested in the NHL to determine the last three playoff contestants. I would just shut down the regular season as it stands now, and begin the playoffs.
If owners insist on the same playoff format currently in place, then they should also prepare for a shorter 2020-21 season, while allowing for the NBA playoffs to extend into early August.
Golf
I had to laugh when I saw that the Masters was “postponed” to a later date. How on earth will the PGA find an open weekend to plop down the venerable tournament, when every weekend of the spring and summer is already booked with a tournament? It’s not as if there are any openings, or that they would be able to “bump” a different tournament so that the Masters can be played instead (same with the PGA Championship, by the way, which has also been postponed from its mid-May date).
The only way that this can work is to postpone by a week the beginning of the three-event Fedex Cup playoff tournament, which would unfortunately affect the return of the PGA to Norton for the Northern Trust tournament scheduled for Aug. 13-16.
So if the Masters were to be played that weekend (and who knows when the PGA would then be scheduled), the Fedex could begin a week later, but its finale would be up against Week One of the NFL, which the PGA had hoped to avoid with its rejiggered schedule for 2020.
The only other option would be for the Masters to be played on a Monday-Thursday during a week during the summer, but that would also create a lot of turmoil for the tour and its schedule.
On a side note, both the PGA and LPGA tours could realistically be able to resume sooner than June 1, since there is no contact between players, and the tournaments could be played without spectators to ensure safety for everyone. At least the PGA and LPGA would get their TV revenue.
Tennis
This is another sport that should be able to re-start sooner rather than later, and if it were the only live sport in town this spring, perhaps it could regain TV viewership and fans.
Like golf, tennis combatants do not need to ever be in contact with each other, so go ahead and schedule the tournaments again, but without spectators until it is deemed safe for fans to attend.
Olympics
The Summer Games in Tokyo don’t start until late July, so I don’t blame the organizers for not wanting to cancel them at this point. There is too much at stake for the host country, the networks (like NBC and its $1.4B investment), and the athletes to cancel the Olympiad. The Tokyo committee is confident that the COVID-19 will fade during the heat of the summer months, as SARS did in 2003. Still, Japan has had the third-highest number of Coronavirus infections worldwide, with over 700 people testing positive for the virus, although most of them contracted it from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama earlier this month.
However, if they must, the Games could be delayed a year until 2021, but that puts enormous strain on the athletes who are currently training to time their peak performance for July and August of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.