The World Series ended late Tuesday night. Did you watch? Did you care?
I tuned in for the most part, and I probably would have even if the Fall Classic had pitted the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays, which would have been Fox Sports’ biggest nightmare.
If it’s playoff baseball so I typically watch, but I wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t watch the 2020 World Series between the Rays and the LA Dodgers. After all, the games didn’t start until around 8:10 each night, and the length of games were as follows (all nine-inning affairs, mind you): 3:24, 3:40, 3:14, 4:10, 3:30, and 3:28. That meant that the earliest any game finished was around 11:30, while Game 4 — hands-down the most exciting of the six-game series — lasted until nearly 12:30 Sunday morning.
That fourth game was particularly riveting, and resulted in an improbable 8-7 Rays’ victory that knotted the series at two games apiece. Other than that, the highlight of the Fall Classic was probably the controversies that unfolded in Game 6, which seemed headed in the Rays’ column behind an overpowering pitching performance by ace Blake Snell, but ended instead with the long-suffering Dodgers celebrating on Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, led by a red-bearded third baseman who had tested positive for COVID just 45 minutes earlier.
Game 6 provided a microcosm for what is wrong with baseball, and highlighted at least one of the reasons why the majority of sports fans no longer tune in to pro baseball.
Oh, it had high drama all right for a while there, and offered up the appetizing possibility of a seventh game of the World Series between the second-highest payroll in the game, and the 28th-.
On the field, it should have been a mismatch. The Dodgers were unquestionably the best team in baseball all season long, and though teams raced through the reduced 60-game schedule (instead of the typical 162), LA was on a remarkable 116-win pace, and had outscored opponents by two runs per game — the first time since the 1939 Yankees (led by 24-year-old Joe Dimaggio) had accomplished that feat. The Dodgers had lost just one series all season long and were a deep, immensely talented team that had been to the World Series two of the past three seasons, losing both times to (alleged) cheaters: the 2017 Astros and the 2018 Red Sox.
Then the Dodgers improved their squad in February by acquiring a right fielder named Mookie Betts from the same Boston team that two years earlier had toasted its 2018 AL MVP, Betts, after he had led it to that World Series title at LA’s expense.
In the other World Series dugout, you had the Rays, without question the best team in the American League field, though lacking marquee value and usually finding themselves in the shadows of the high-payrolled Yankees, Astros, and Red Sox. But they won the AL East fair and square, took out the Pinstripers in five, and then almost coughed up a 3-0 ALCS lead to Houston before prevailing in Game 7.
After that splendiferous ninth-inning rally propelled Tampa Bay to that Game-4 triumph, LA went ahead 3-2 behind postseason-cursed Clayton Kershaw in Game 5, but found itself utterly dominated by the hard-throwing lefty, Snell, through five innings of Game 6, even though the Rays’ lead on the scoreboard was just 1-0. But the way Snell was throwing, it seemed unlikely that the Dodgers — handcuffed on just two hits, no walks, and having struck out nine times in 5 1/3 innings — would be able to mount a championship-clinching rally.
But then Snell improbably gave up a solid single to the ninth man in the Dodgers’ lineup in the sixth, and despite having thrown just 73 pitches in his dominant outing, Snell was removed by Rays manager Kevin Cash in favor of Nick Anderson.
Never mind that the next three batters coming up for LA (including Betts) had been 0-for-6 with six strikeouts previously against Snell, and that Anderson had surrendered a run in his previous six postseason appearances. The skipper followed through on what the Rays had been doing not only all season, but for years — using analytics rather than visuals to implement in-game strategy. (Fun fact: one of the architects of this stratomatic house of cards for Tampa Bay was GM Andrew Friedman, who ultimately left for LA and brought some of the same diabolical blueprints for success to the Dodger clubhouse.)
Of course it all backfired for the Rays, and the Dodgers rallied for two runs in the inning and clinched a 3-1 victory with a Betts HR in the eighth, but did Cash and the Rays make the right move?
That has been up for debate ever since that fiasco unfolded Tuesday night, but here are the facts: Snell had not pitched more than six innings in an outing since May of 2019. In fact, Rays’ starters had just six outings of more than six innings in the course of the 60-game regular season. That’s just what Tampa Bay does, apparently (other than in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, when Rays starter Tyler Glasnow was rocked for six earned runs over 112 pitches in four-plus innings, so go figure).
In the postseason, Snell’s ERA through four innings had been a resplendent 1.35, but thereafter, it zoomed up to 12.56. In Game 2 of the World Series, Snell had no-hit LA for 4 2/3 innings, then served up a walk, homer, and single before getting lifted. So maybe Cash, in true anti-Grady Little fashion, knew what he was doing when he lifted his starter too early rather than too late in Game 6.
Second-guessers are having a field day, and the Rays’ practice of utilizing over-the-top analytics has been lambasted. After all, most long-time baseball fans watching Game 6 on TV could sense, or thought they did, a truly outstanding pitching performance that could very well have upheld a 1-0 Rays' lead and forced a Game 7. We will never know how it would have turned out had Cash remained seated.
But the Rays didn’t lose the World Series because of their manager’s decision. They indeed have some ’splaining to do, because the best team in the AL all season hit just .211 as a team in the playoffs, including .201 in the ALCS and .216 in the World Series. The offense scored three runs or fewer in 10 of its 18 postseason games, and scored more than five runs just five times (and just three of those instances were over the final 17 games).
Thank goodness the Rays benefited from the offensive exploits of 25-year-old rookie Randy Arozarena, who hit .377 in the postseason, including .364 in the World Series. If not for his prodigious nightly output, the Rays’ team batting average would have been .183 in the ALCS, .197 in the World Series, and just .185 for the postseason.
In the World Series, Tampa Bay collected seven hits or fewer in four of the six games, and its vaunted pitching staff’s ERA was a gruesome 5.54 in the Fall Classic and 4.00 in the playoffs.
Hey, I know the Dodgers are good, and high-priced, and most folks prior to the start of this pandemic-shortened season picked them to win it all. And good for them; after 32 years of waiting, the World Series trophy is returning to Chavez Ravine and the Dodger Blue fandom – the second championship trophy to land in the City of Angels after the Lakers’ NBA title just two weeks ago.
But Rays-Dodgers was the ultimate David vs. Goliath, and a Game 7 winner-take-all scenario getting wiped out by overzealous statisticians and wonks is more than a little frustrating for true, still-breathing baseball fans.
But few would disagree that the better team won the 2020 crown, even though a 60-game regular season, even under these understandable circumstances, requires an asterisk for this season. A schedule just 37 percent of what a full season would have staged may or may not have resulted in the same Dodgers team being coronated, but this shortened regular season played outside of a bubble, along with a start date in late July that could easily have been moved back if not for the selfishness and stubbornness of the players, cannot be viewed as comparable to a full 162-game schedule and a typical 10-team playoff field.
But at least we diehards got to see baseball this year. Now, like it or not, pro sports fans will have to settle for only diluted college and precarious NFL football schedules for the next few months, while Los Angeles basks in the glow of a pair of deserved world championships, and the NHL and NBA remain on hiatus.
By the way, R.I.P. Travis Roy: A man of dignity and honor and strength whose bad break didn’t break him; it launched a 25-year crusade to make others’ lives better.
