It was just a week ago that Red Sox fans woke up to the demoralizing notion that the ALCS against the Houston Astros was over after Boston had turned in its third straight meek performance of the series in Game 6, falling 5-0 in the finale to bow out 4-2 in the series.
Boston had dropped Game 1 of the ALCS in Houston, but roared back the next two games, outscoring the Astros, 21-8 over the course of those two games and sat comfortably at Fenway Park, knowing that just two more wins meant not only not having to return to Houston, but that it would punch its ticket to its fifth World Series of the 2000s.
We all know what happened next, and that’s why the Red Sox have been on vacation for a week while the Astros were taking on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the Fall Classic Friday night.
A lot of sportswriters and columnists have rightly pointed out that getting to within two games of the World Series was a monumental achievement for this team, especially after almost not making the postseason altogether and having, just a year earlier, been the fourth-worst team in all of Major League Baseball.
Yes, for Red Sox fans it was a wild ride again, and helped a lot of disgruntled baseball fans sit up and take notice again. The Sox should take great pride in their resilience and their ultimately successful season in 2021, particularly since they reached the ALCS when equally talented (or even more talented) teams like the Yankees, Blue Jays, and White Sox did not.
Feel free to Google and search out those heartwarming pieces that layer praise on this never-give-up team, because you will not read many more of those sentiments here. Because friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears; I come to bury the Red Sox, not to praise them.
Harsh? Perhaps, but the 2021 Red Sox, similar to the 2018-19 Boston Bruins, had a unique opportunity presented them, and instead of putting away a downtrodden opponent and using that opportunity to clinch a championship, they gagged it away by dropping three straight games when they clearly were on a roll and were practically green-lit for a World Series berth against an 88-win Atlanta Braves team that on paper was probably only the fifth-best in the National League – and Boston’s 92-win total meant it would host Games 1 and 2 and have home-field advantage in the Fall Classic.
How did they blow it?
The Red Sox scored 25 runs in the first three games of the series, but after putting up two runs in the first inning of Game 4 on a Xander Bogaerts homer into the Green Monster seats, the Red Sox scored just one run over the final 26 innings of the series. Mull that over — a team that scored nine runs over the course of just two innings in Game 3, scored just one run over the course of the next three games when it seemingly had a stranglehold on the series. The Sox lost the ALCS primarily because they simply stopped hitting, as evidenced by the fact that they were outscored 23-3 in those last three games.
Heck, the MVP of the series, Houston’s Yordan Álvarez, had nine hits over the final three games, while Boston, as a team, totaled 10. Yikes. For the Red Sox, its right-handed batters, which had been a strong point of the team most of the season, totaled six hits over the final three games, and the team as a whole hit .111 (10-for-90) over Games 4-5-6, and just .212 in the six-game ALCS.
Who’s to blame for this catastrophic underachievement?
You really can’t blame Kike Hernandez, who was a revelation for Boston from the get-go (hitting .500 on an 18-for-36 tear) and ended up batting .385 in the series, but even he fell victim to improved Houston pitching, which held Hernandez to a .154 average (2-for-13) with no homers and no RBI over the final three games. Rafael Devers was also pretty decent, hitting .292 in the ALCS with three homers and two of the team’s three hits in Game 5, but just about everyone else pretty much turned into the proverbial pumpkin when the team was desperate for a hero to close out the series.
Alex Verdugo’s .263 average was the third-highest on the team in the ALCS, while teammates Christian Arroyo (.211), Bogaerts (.192), J.D. Martinez (.235), Kyle Schwarber (.120), and Christian Vazquez (.200) were dreadful, particularly in the final three games.
But the worst of the offensive bunch was right fielder Hunter Renfroe, who went 1-for-16 (.063) with eight strikeouts and hit into a couple of killer double plays in Game 5 when it appeared that Boston was staging a rally. Boston had led the majors in come-from-behind wins during the regular season, but the team as a whole seemingly gave up the fight over the final three games, as evidenced by their run and hit totals.
The bullpen also didn’t help matters, as four Boston relievers had ERAs over 10.00 in the series, and the team staff ERA was 5.54.
Some of manager Alex Cora’s decisions have also been second-guessed along the way, and that rarely was the case during the World Series run in 2018 and even in the wild-card game over the Yankees and the surprising ALDS takedown of the powerful Rays.
During the regular season, the eminently flawed Red Sox still managed to get by time and time again, even though there were infuriating lapses in judgment on the bases and on defense, the pitching was inconsistent, and the offense ran both hot and cold. Still, they made it to within two wins of reaching the World Series.
So yes, they probably should take great pride in that, but the fact is that the team was rolling along, pounding for two straight games one of baseball’s most talented yet unlikeable teams, and then Boston let the Astros off the hook, and did it in such docile and timid fashion by nearly every member of the club that all of the good that preceded those three dastardly games has largely been forgotten.
Three runs and 10 total hits over the final three games of the ALCS, when a berth in the World Series is looming? That is not only a joke, but a choke as well.
Next week: Building the roster of the 2022 Red Sox.
