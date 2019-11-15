For the record, sign-stealing has always been part of the game of professional baseball. While it is still viewed as a form of rule-breaking or cheating, sign-stealing is not entirely prohibited by MLB rules. Signs can be stolen visually by a runner on second base and passed along to the dugout or the batter, but rules forbid stealing signs by using any sort of device.
Heck, the “Shot Heard ’Round the World” — Bobby Thomson’s memorable pennant-winning homer for the N.Y. Giants in the 1951 playoffs — was ultimately credited to the Giants’ elaborate sign-stealing scheme at the Polo Grounds. Apparently, it was Giants coach Herman Franks who used a military field scope from the team clubhouse in center field. Franks relayed the stolen signs using a buzzer system between the clubhouse and nearby bullpen to backup catcher Sal Yvars, who then tipped off Giants’ hitters.
The issue has come up fairly infrequently over the years, including two years ago, when the Red Sox and Yankees accused one another of stealing signs through electronic surveillance. The Red Sox allegedly used Apple Watches, while the Yankees supposedly relied on cameras by the club’s regional sport network, the YES Network, along with a dugout phone. Baseball eventually fined both teams, but it’s widely believed that stealing signs still exists through modern technology, and other clubs are probably still doing it and just aren’t getting caught.
That is, until earlier this week, when The Athletic website reported pitcher Mike Fiers, a pitcher for the 2017 Houston Astros — yeah, those same guys who won the World Series that fall after taking down the feuding Sox and Pinstripers — accused that team of implementing a system that involved a camera in center field and a television monitor that was placed on a wall just steps from the team’s home dugout at Minute Maid Park. Team employees and players would sit opposite the screen, watch a real-time feed fixed on the opposing catcher’s signs and then — if they deciphered the signs successfully — would reveal the expected pitch to hitters by banging on a trash can.
There are two significant issues at work here.
First, it’s another black eye for the Astros franchise, which lost this year’s Fall Classic to the Nationals on the heels of a scandal where the team’s assistant GM (since fired) heckled female reporters at a post-ALCS victory celebration by crowing about the accomplishments of the team’s closer, Roberto Osuna. Osuna had been signed by the team despite being suspended 75 games by MLB for an alleged domestic-assault incident against the pitcher’s girlfriend, who was the mother of the pair’s three-year-old son.
When a female reporter called out in print the executive for celebrating an alleged abuser, the team at first denied the reporter’s allegations and called into question her integrity, but was forced to apologize and humble itself when other witnesses corroborated the reporter’s version of the post-game event.
There’s also some historical information for the franchise this decade that is worth reviewing.
The team moved into its state-of-the-art Minute Maid Park in 2000, and despite its base in the fourth-most-populated city in the country and the team’s 2005 pennant, the Astros fell into a malaise earlier this decade. The team drew poorly at the gate, and performed even worse on the field. From 2011 through 2015, the team won 56, 55, 51, 70, and 86 games, respectively, while its overall payroll was 19th, 27th, 30th (last), 30th, and 30th.
Does this sound like tanking to me? You betcha! And what do you know — the team during that down time was able to draft future superstars George Springer (11th overall, 2011), Carlos Correa (1st, 2012), and Alex Bregman (2nd, 2015), among other high picks.
In time for the 2015 season, the franchise hired its current manager, A.J. Hinch, and the Astros have not had a losing season since, winning two pennants in the past three years and getting to Game 7 of the World Series both times — all while teams were whispering that the Astros had been stealing signs for (at least) the past three seasons.
The second big issue at work in this story is that the bench coach of that 2017 Astros team was Alex Cora, the current manager of the Red Sox who took the job after that championship season in Houston. Reportedly, Cora, along with former player Carlos Beltrán, who was just recently hired to manage the Mets, played key roles in devising the sign-stealing system the Astros used that season. And this didn’t just involve a few rogue employees and players; this sounds like a team-wide conspiracy, concocted and implemented by coaches and endorsed and clandestinely supported by team executives and players.
But then it got more interesting. Cora was hired by the Sox a year after winning a title with the Astros, and then his Boston club won its own World Series later that season, along the way knocking off the Astros in the ALCS, including all three games in Houston.
Imagine the conversation Cora and Hinch might have had that season: “So look, A.J., I know what we did last year with the cameras, and I’m not saying I’m doing the same thing in Boston now that I’m there, but we need to agree to play these games straight, with no shenanigans involved, and let the better team win (and no one be the wiser).”
Definitely something shady going on with the Astros, and maybe even with the Sox and other teams.
I know that the Patriots have for years been accused of their own extracurricular hijinks, but I just find it interesting that no former Patriot players have ever left Foxboro and highlighted Bill Belichick’s transgressions to their new team. That the former Astro, Fiers, exposed the alleged cheating of his former team with which he won a title is extraordinary and telling.
But if true, the Astros need to be punished: for their blatant tanking earlier this decade, for their disastrous handling of the Osuna affair with the media, and for their blatant cheating (if true).
Time to vacate the 2017 World Series title, and declare that season, like 1994, a season with no champion.
Perhaps that’s an over-the-top assessment, but all indications point to an out-of-control franchise going about things in an unethical fashion, and that kind of strategy should not be rewarded with any kind of nice, shiny trophy.
