The NFL released its 2022 regular-season schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday night. It’s probably risky to try to preview every New England Patriots game on the night before the season opens in September, which means it’s probably downright batty to try and do it four months earlier.
But I have nothing better to do, so let’s take a look at New England’s game-by-game slate, with the opponent’s 2021 record in parentheses and an asterisk denoting that the team reached the playoffs.
Week 1: at Miami (9-8). While some might say that after a late-summer training camp, teams would be better suited to deal with the heat of South Florida in early September, but according to WEEI daytime talk-show co-host and former Patriot Christian Fauria, a visit to Miami that early in the season is something no pro football player wants. Whatever the case, the fact is that New England in recent years has gone just 2-7 in its last nine trips down there, and has dropped six of the last nine matchups between the two teams regardless of venue. The Dolphins changed head coaches and traded for former KC receiver Tyreek Hill, so they should be even better this season in a rivalry that they’ve recently dominated. Loss.
- Week 2: at Pittsburgh (9-7-1). QB Ben Rothlisberger has finally retired, so Pittsburgh will have either 2017 first-round pick (and former Bear) Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett, the University of Pittsburgh product who was drafted 20th overall this year, running the offense. New England has won six of the last seven against the Steelers, and should benefit from Pittsburgh opening its season against the defending AFC champion Bengals the week before. Win.
Week 3: vs. Baltimore (8-9). The Ravens surprisingly finished in last place in the AFC North after starting the season 8-3. But QB Lamar Jackson injured his knee in Week 12 and didn’t play again, and not surprisingly, the team didn’t win again. The Ravens always play the Patriots tough, regardless of the venue, and Baltimore will be coming off a season opener against powerful Tennessee and a road trip to Arizona, so this looks a matchup that could go either way, but Jackson rarely has had big offensive games against New England, and he could be shut down again. Given that the Pats have won four the last five meetings between the two teams, including the last three at Gillette, we’ll lean the Pats’ way. Win.
- Week 4: at Green Bay (13-4). I don’t care if the Packers traded their best receiver, Davante Adams, to the Raiders in the offseason, or that Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers again choked at home in the playoffs. I just can’t see a second-year quarterback like Mac Jones going into Lambeau and knocking off one of the NFC’s elite teams and its two-time defending MVP. The Patriots’ only hope is that the Packers are in letdown mode after visiting TB12 and the Bucs in Week 3 in an early NFC showdown. Loss.
- Week 5: vs. Detroit (3-13-1). The Patriots were able to shut down QB Jared Goff when he led the high-octane Rams to their Super Bowl matchup in 2019, but now Goff is a Lion and this team, despite signs of improvement in 2021, is still bad. Win.
- Week 6: at Cleveland (8-9). The Browns started off fairly well last season and were 5-4 after a surprising rout of the Bengals in Week 8, but injuries took their toll and a 45-7 bashing at the hands of the Patriots the subsequent week led Cleveland on a season-ending downward spiral. If the Browns’ new QB, Deshaun Jackson, is playing for the team and is not suspended for his off-field activities years ago, then the Browns have a real chance, given that Jackson was a member of the putrid Texans when they met and beat New England in both 2019 and 2020. If he doesn’t play, then New England has a shot at winning this one, but if he does: Loss.
- Week 7: vs. Chicago (6-11). Monday Night Football returns to Foxboro, but I think that the only chance Chicago has to win is because of its new head coach, Matt Eberflus, who previously served as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts when they shut down the then high-flying Pats, 27-17, in Week 15 last season. Win.
- Week 8: at NY Jets (4-13). I know, I know, this should be a cakewalk for the Pats, given that they’ve beaten the Jets 12 straight times, including 54-13 last October. But on a short week, and perhaps a little overconfident, I can see New England getting stunned by a team that’s vastly improved through the recent draft and getting improved play from its second-year quarterback, Zack Wilson, who has noticeably bulked up during the offseason. Loss.
- Week 9: vs. Indianapolis (9-8). New England lost to the Colts last season when Indy had the mediocre Carson Wentz at QB, and now they’ve upgraded to former Falcon Matt Ryan. As we all remember, the Patriots kind of have Ryan’s number over the years (see: 28-3), but the Colts still have MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, who led the league with 1,811 rushing yards last season. Also, former Patriot cornerback Stephon Gilmore signed with Indy in the offseason to improve a defense that already ranked second in the league in takeaways last season (33). Loss.
- Week 10: Bye (projected record — 5-4).
- Week 11: vs. NY Jets (4-13). With an extra week of rest and kicking themselves after surprisingly losing to the Jets in Week 8, the Patriots exact revenge in what appears to be the last easy chance at victory for the rest of the season. Win.
- Week 12: at Minnesota (8-9). The Patriots finally return to a Thanksgiving-Day game, as they will visit Minneapolis for an 8:20 p.m. contest. The Vikings are always tough to figure out, and they will have faced Buffalo and Dallas in the games leading up to this holiday matchup, so this may be a toss-up. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson finished second in the league in receiving yards last year (1,616) and has reached 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons, and Minnesota also has two-time All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook. Win.
- Week 13: vs. Buffalo (11-6). In a strange scheduling quirk, both of these teams will be playing on Thursday for the second straight week. All I know is that the days of assuming that facing Buffalo is an automatic win are over, and the Bills haven’t had to punt in the last two matchups between the teams, including Buffalo’s 47-17 playoff victory. Loss.
- Week 14: at Arizona (11-6). The Patriots find themselves in their third straight prime-time game with another MNF contest in the desert. Arizona got off to a hot 10-2 start last season but collapsed after their bye week to finish 11-7 before getting routed by the Rams in the postseason. New England will be coming off a 10-day break, but the Cardinals will be coming off their bye week, and will not have traveled beyond the west coast since Week 8 entering this game, so barring another late-season fade, Arizona could steal one here. Loss.
- Week 15: at Las Vegas (10-7). I am assuming the Patriots stay out west after the Cardinals game for this Sunday night prime-time appearance. Bill Belichick doesn’t have a great record facing his former assistants, so taking on Josh McDaniels along with former Patriots offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, defensive end Chandler Jones, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham — all remarkably familiar with the Patriots’ Way — could make this a long night for the Pats. Loss.
- Week 16: vs. Cincinnati (10-7). Facing a Super Bowl finalist after a two-week West-Coast trip on short rest (this is a Saturday game) is not a recipe for success, and I don’t give the Patriots too much of a shot here unless the Bengals are taking New England for granted after a ballyhooed Week-15 matchup at Tampa Bay. Loss.
- Week 17: vs. Miami (9-8). Win
- . Week 18: at Buffalo (11-6). See above, Week 13, but even worse. Loss.
Overall projected record: 8-9, dropping five of their last eight to close the season, translating to no playoffs. Then what?