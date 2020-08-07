As we enter the second weekend of August in this year like no other, the five Boston-area pro teams have gone a combined 7-13-2. That’s very un-New England-like, if I do say so myself.
But at least everybody’s still playing, or in the case of the Patriots, are continuing to prepare to play their 2020 season.
Now’s a good time to take a look where each team stands in regards to its season thus far, and what seems likely for each team’s prospects as their seasons continue — or don’t.
Bruins
The Black and Gold admittedly got the short end of the hockey stick, or got the shaft if you like, when the league determined that the four top teams in each conference would have to play a round-robin mini-tournament to finalize seeding for the NHL playoffs.
The Bruins, already crowned Presidents’ Trophy winners with the league’s best record, would not just waltz into the postseason with the top seed overall, but would have to prove their worth in the three-game round-robin format.
Still, it was still likely that if the Bruins could win a pair of games, then not only would they hold on to the top seed because of tiebreakers, but could even rest players for the meaningless third game of the mini-tourney and go into the playoffs fresh.
Instead, the Bruins stunk up the Torontonian joint in the tournament opener, falling 4-1 to the Flyers, and then perked up too late in their second game against the Lightning, falling 3-2 on a goal scored with just 87 ticks left in regulation.
Now Boston can only get the third seed in the conference at best, and could fall to fourth if it loses to Washington, which is also 0-2, in the teams’ final pre-playoff game Sunday.
If the B’s top the Capitals, they’ll finish third and likely draw the Columbus Blue Jackets, who led their best-of-five series against the Maple Leafs, 2-1, heading into Friday night’s decisive Game 4.
If Boston drops its game to Washington, it’ll obviously finish fourth and head into the Stanley Cup tournament on an 0-3 skid and likely face the Carolina Hurricanes, who surprisingly swept the NY Rangers in their best-of-five qualifier.
The glass-half-full view says that the Bruins beat both the Blue Jackets (in six) and the Hurricanes (in four) en route to the Cup Final last year, but last year was last year, and both of those potential opponents have looked good so far in the restarted NHL season, while Boston, remarkably, has not.
Celtics
Heading into Friday night’s matchup with the defending NBA champion Raptors, the C’s were 2-2 through four games of their eight-game regular-season wrap-up.
Yes, it’s reasonably impressive that Boston has a couple of nice wins, but taking down the 32-38 Trail Blazers (after blowing a 24-point lead) and the 32-36 Nets (without Kyrie Irving) shouldn’t necessarily be trumpeted from the rooftops.
Boston’s two losses were against a pair of the league’s elite, Milwaukee (by seven) and Miami (by six), but Friday’s matchup with the Raptors will likely give Boston a real view of where it stands moving forward.
Still, it looks like Boston is locked into the third seed in the East heading into the playoffs, where it will likely take on Philadelphia or Indiana. The Sixers looked foreboding to Boston just a few nights ago, but have since lost All-Star Ben Simmons for the foreseeable future, and Indiana should not pose too much of a problem for the Celtics should they match up in the opening round.
After that, Toronto likely awaits in the conference semis. If Boston miraculously upends the Raptors, the powerful Bucks will likely put the kibosh on Boston’s season in the East finals.
Revolution
The Revs at least advanced to the knockout round of the ‘MLS Is Back Tournament,’ but now they’re in a kind of limbo until the league decides if, as it has tentatively planned, to continue the regular season in teams’ home stadiums with limited (or no) fans.
New England was probably a borderline playoff team if the league were to resume this fall, but its star midfielder, Carlos Gil, underwent successful Achilles surgery Thursday and will likely miss the rest of this season, unless it is delayed. Without Gil’s offensive wizardry and playmaking, New England cannot compete with the league’s high-scoring powerhouses.
The league will also have to decide whether it can stage fall matches with fans, but because some states prohibit that because of the virus, it doesn’t seem fair that some teams could play in front of limited crowds while others would have to play in empty venues.
Red Sox
Sheesh. Heading into Friday night’s home game against Toronto, Boston was just 4-8, and even worse, those couple of weeks of play represent one-fifth of the season. If this trend continues, the Sox will finish around 20-40 and miss the playoffs for the second straight season after their 2018 championship.
That’s even more disturbing because MLB expanded its playoff pool to 16 teams this season, so a team would have to be pretty darned bad to miss the postseason under those circumstances, and right now, the Red Sox fit the bill in that regard.
When Nate Eovaldi or Martin Perez have started for Boston, the team is 4-2; when anyone else has, they’re 0-6. Meanwhile, the teams that the Red Sox have actually beaten are a combined 15-22.
It’s worth noting that Andrew Benintendi (.069), Rafael Devers (.200), Michael Chavis (.240), and JD Martinez (.239) haven’t exactly shown that they were rarin’ to go when the season began on July 24.
Patriots
A total of 66 players have opted out of the upcoming NFL season. Eight of those came from New England, which is obviously a disproportionate number of players. Cleveland was next with five players choosing not to play, but all five of their guys were linemen.
The Patriots saw some key members elect not to play, including defensive captain Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung. In all, the Pats will save over $31 million under their previously stretched salary cap, but the defense was expected to be critical to the team’s success this season given the free-agent departures of longtime QB Tom Brady and other key members of the defense.
The deadline for opting out was Thursday, but players can obviously choose to not play at any point this season, as long as they accept the fact that they won’t be paid this season if they do sit out.
I could talk a lot more about the Patriots and their situation moving forward this fall, but as I stated three weeks ago (link is found here), I don’t see any way that the NFL starts the season on time, nor do I see it finishing its schedule even if it does.
Watch for key developments in the coming weeks that will likely doom the league’s best-laid plans.
So the 2020 NFL season looks to be a lost cause, unless a Covid-19 vaccine is approved and on the shelves by November.
Fat chance.
