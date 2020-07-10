Why did it take so long?
Why did it take George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis to make people realize that maybe former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick was justified in kneeling prior to NFL games in 2016 because of how he perceived the inequality of how blacks were treated?
Why did it take NASCAR, 72 years after its formation, to finally get around to asking its lone black driver what he would do to improve the sport and its popularity? Did NASCAR really think that stock-car racing fans brandishing Confederate flags during tailgating and spectating was perfectly OK?
On a similar note, why did it take until this year — after a whopping 130 years — for the state of Mississippi to finally be forced to remove the Confederate emblem from its state flag? Why did the NCAA look the other way for decades before this year deciding to punish the Magnolia State by denying the state any collegiate tournaments unless it changed its flag?
And why did it take until 2020, 87 years after the Boston Braves’ NFL franchise changed its name to the Redskins (and four years later relocated to Washington, DC), for people — particularly advertisers and team sponsors — to realize that the team name “Redskins” was blatantly racist and abhorrent, and demand that team owner Dan Snyder look into changing it?
Closer to home, and potentially opening up a metaphoric can of worms: why in this new climate of protesters feeling inclined to take down statues honoring controversial figures (Christopher Columbus, slave owners) and/or Confederate officers, is the King Philip Regional School District still named for the primary figure in King Philip’s War, a bloody 14-month conflict in New England that to many still represents the deadliest war in American history, based on per-capita casualties?
The effects of the conflict, on both the local colonists and the native Americans, were devastating, and by the end of the war, more than 600 colonists had died, around 1,200 homes had been burned to the ground, and around 12 out of 90 new settlements were destroyed.
Some “hero,” that King Philip.
We are indeed living in different times, with the coronavirus perhaps contributing to new ways of life and certainly revised ways of thinking, especially when it comes to those who have been victims of racism and prejudice for centuries. And for many, the forward-thinking changes and realizations have been welcomed, but at the same time, produce the same questions that I have proposed: Why has the collective US just now developed a conscience, after all these years?
The Washington Redskins football team name is a prime example. When one thinks of how a local franchise gets its name, it usually is either part of the city’s or state’s fabric or association, and rarely do team names harbor any negative connotations, other than cartoonish outdated names like the Buccaneers, Pirates, or Raiders. And if the team names stem from generic terms like the Warriors, Senators, or Rangers, they all are generally associated with respected and positive entities.
The Redskins’ name was originally created in Boston to differentiate the NFL team from the Boston Braves baseball team, and was chosen because no other American team was the “Redskins.” But over time, it has become more controversial, mostly because of the physical attributes to the name, and this country’s shameful treatment of the Native Americans who originally inhabited this great land.
The original Pilgrims were welcomed by the Wampanoag chief Massasoit (King Philip’s father), and things were hunky-dory until European settlers continued their influx into the region, and treaties and friendships were trampled upon as the Indians fell victim to the colonists’ greed and desire for expansion.
For the next three centuries, the Native Americans were continually pushed farther and farther west as the settlers took whatever land they wanted, and ultimately many of the Indians ended up dead, or relocated, oftentimes to reservations.
These days, it seems that most remaining Indian tribes are known more for their casinos than for their illustrious history and camaraderie with the early settlers. That is why team names like the Redskins, and to a certain extent — the (Cleveland) Indians, (KC) Chiefs, and (Atlanta) Braves — cannot realistically be paying tribute to the legacy of the Native Americans, but are instead caricatures, particularly in the forms of Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo (which was mercifully phased out last year) and Atlanta’s odious “Tomahawk Chop.”
Legal scholar Steve Russell, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, said in 2001, “The Cleveland Indians are probably the least offensively named professional team, until you meet Chief Wahoo. It is like naming a team the ‘African-American Freedom Fighters’ and then making Sambo the mascot. It is like naming a team ‘La Raza’ and then resurrecting the Frito Bandito for mascot duty. No one can make the honor claim with a straight face, unless they seriously think Chief Wahoo is a straight face.”
Yet until recently, nearly everybody in the sports world was fine with the Redskins’ nickname, Chief Wahoo, the Chop, and Confederate flags flying at will at NASCAR speedways and atop the statehouse in Jackson, Miss.
Blacks have long complained about the Confederate flag, just as Native Americans have railed against the Redskins and the Tomahawk Chop. Blacks won their “freedom” in 1863 with the Emancipation Proclamation, yet were still second-class citizens until a century later, when LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act.
Fifty years after that, Kaepernick and his supporters were lambasted by a large amount of the football-watching population for daring to raise awareness about blacks’ continued inequality, and only the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement has reopened eyes about race relations in America. Let’s hope that folks’ eyes will remain open about this lasting controversy, and not revert to prior stances once the pandemic ends and things return to “normal.”
Yet the King Philip school district remains. One would think that Philip (Wampanoag name: Metacom) must have been a true warrior and an Indian hero, but while he likely had reason to be irate at the settlers and their betrayal and continued advancement into hallowed Indian territories, his legacy is one of terrorism and destruction.
According to author Nathaniel Philbrick, author of “Mayflower” (which details the Pilgrims’ arrival as well as the years leading up to King Philip’s War), “For his part, Philip had spent the better part of a decade attempting to appease his increasingly belligerent warriors with promises of a war that he had no real intention of fighting. When events took on a momentum of their own after a controversial murder trial involving several of his people, Philip admitted to some of the English with whom he had long been friendly that he had ‘lost control’ of his warriors. Instead of leading his people into battle, Philip was forced to follow the lead of his warriors, with disastrous results.”
Over the next 14 months, Philip led his tribe and a coalition of the Nipmuck, Pocumtuck, and Narraganset tribes in an uprising against the colonists and their allies, the Mohawks and the Mohegans. Attacks on settlers were commonplace, particularly throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and many women, children, and elderly were also victims or murder and arson.
While the colonists suffered heavy losses, the toll was significantly worse for the Indians. Out of the total population of 20,000 Native Americans in southern New England back then, an estimated 2,000 were killed, another 3,000 died of sickness and starvation, around 1,000 were captured and sold into slavery, and an estimated 2,000 fled north or west, according to author Rebecca Beatrice Brooks. This devastating war led to the loss of between 60 to 80 percent of the native population in the region.
When Philip was finally killed, his body was quartered and his head was placed on a stake in Plymouth, where it remained for the next 25 years.
At some point between 1676 and 1957, however, the headless King Philip was transformed from a savage war leader to the namesake of a regional high district here in Southeastern Massachusetts. Not sure how his historic image was so broadly improved and re-imagined, but the KP Warriors continue to bear his name to this day.
So while there is hope that some embarrassing sports traditions and nicknames can now be viewed in a more positive and less racist light, it’s clear that we still have a ways to go when it comes to righting all of the wrongs from yesteryear.
