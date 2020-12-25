Here’s hoping you had a Merry Christmas!
Let’s hop into the Way-Back Machine once more, and chart a course for — not that long ago, actually — the fall of 2017.
But let’s set the stage first: On NBA Draft night in 2013, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to one of the most significant trades in recent league history, with the C’s sending Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to the Nets for five players, along with three unprotected first-round draft picks and the chance to switch picks one year.
At the time, pretty much everyone knew Brooklyn had paid way too much for the aging Celtics players, who were clearly on the back nine of their careers. But for the Nets, the players they traded to Boston were irrelevant; it was clearly about the draft picks.
It made sense, though, for Brooklyn, because it already had a solid roster, so adding future Hall-of-Famers Pierce and Garnett was seen as a ploy that could potentially put the potential-laden Nets over the top in the Eastern Conference.
It didn’t work out that way, and the Nets have not really been relevant since, while the Celtics ultimately received the No. 17 pick in 2014 (the forgettable James Young), the No. 3 pick in 2016 (Jaylen Brown), the No. 1 pick in 2017 (Jayson Tatum), and a first-rounder in 2018 that Boston used to acquire disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving from Cleveland.
The Celtics actually regressed, from a 42-win team in 2012-13 to a 25-win team the season after the trade, but that crafty drafting, along with luring free agents Al Horford and Gordon Hayward, gradually improved the team each year thereafter, and it actually has reached the conference finals three of the past four seasons.
Looking back to that fall of 2017, with Hayward and Irving both having come aboard that previous summer, optimism was high for a team that had won 53 games in 2016-17, won the Atlantic Division for the first time in four seasons, and had reached the first of those three East Finals.
And as a separate gleeful subplot for Celtics fans, the team’s longtime rival, the LA Lakers, were coming off three straight non-playoff seasons (amidst a six-year postseason drought, which included a dreadful 17-65 mark in 2015-16, Kobe Bryant’s final season), and Boston’s other hated nemesis, the 76ers, were heading into their sixth straight season without a playoff berth.
So heading into the 2017-18 season, one could reasonably ask: which of those teams – Brooklyn, the Lakers, Philly – was in the best shape and closest to an NBA championship? And let’s add a few other teams to that question posed in 2017 as well: the Heat, now without LeBron James, had missed the playoffs two of the three seasons since the King’s departure; and the Bucks, who drafted franchise center Giannis Antetokounmpo the same year of the Celtics’ blockbuster trade, had yet to see the fruits of the Greek Freak’s labors, and Milwaukee had made just two playoff appearances in four years, with both resulting in first-round exits.
Worth noting: the Celtics were in position to draft Antetokounmpo in the first round of the 2013 draft, but instead moved up and drafted center Kelly Olynyk instead. Definitely a history-changer for both franchises.
So the Eastern Conference was definitely there for the taking in the autumn of 2017, even though LeBron was still a force in Cleveland. But James was entering his free-agent year, and it was obvious that he would leave town at the end of the season because his Cavs had been clearly overmatched in a five-game defeat at the hands of the Kevin Durant-led Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.
So as New England sports fans unknowingly prepared for a 2017-18 season for their Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox that would eventually result in a Sox’ World Series title and another Super Bowl berth for the defending champion Pats, all eyes were still on the Celtics in the fall of 2017 because their time had apparently come.
And now, it appears, their time has come – and gone.
Because here we are three seasons later, and the Boston Celtics are still waiting for championship No. 18, which would represent only their second NBA title in 34 seasons. And even worse, every one of the NBA teams mentioned here — downtrodden and seemingly without hope just three seasons ago — are all better than the C’s right now and each could be poised to deliver a championship to their fandoms in 2021.
And the most mystifying question of all is how the Lakers – the Lakers! – went from six years of missing the postseason altogether to miraculously winning the pandemic-affected NBA championship two months ago in the Orlando bubble, thereby tying the Celtics’ all-time record with the franchise’s 17th league championship. The addition of James and Anthony Davis made all the difference in LA, transforming a franchise that had boasted no stars since Kobe retired, to a champion practically overnight.
If you’ve been paying attention to the Celtics over the years, you know that they’ve had several roster transformations while collecting not only the Nets’ draft picks, but also parlaying trades with the Cavs, Mavs, Clippers, Grizzlies, and Kings (among others) into even more first- and second-round draft picks.
Those deals, had they panned out, could and should have made the Celtics into the kind of dynasty that the Warriors were developing before injuries derailed their impressive run to five NBA Finals and three championships. Instead, few of those draft picks amounted to anything, including the ones stockpiled to hopefully trade for the Pelicans’ Davis.
Oh, there was some bad Celtics luck along the way for sure, including Hayward’s season-ending ankle injury in his very first game for the Green, and perhaps GM Danny Ainge should have known that Irving was a head case and an egomaniac capable of upsetting the best-laid plans for a potential championship team. But otherwise it’s on Ainge and his questionable draft strategies (other than adding Brown and Tatum), and the players, who have seemed to wilt on the NBA’s biggest stages in recent years.
Sportsbook odds for the 2020-21 NBA crown generally favor the Lakers, Clippers (another team that was going nowhere just three years ago before adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last season), Bucks, and, yep, even the Nets, who became laughingstocks in the years after that infamous trade that should have gutted the franchise’s hope for future success.
Instead, the Nets enthusiastically welcomed Irving in his free-agent year after his short stint in Boston, and Kyrie subsequently lured 2019’s preeminent free agent, Durant, to join him in Brooklyn, even though KD was recovering from Achilles’ surgery and would miss all of last season. Now healthy, Durant and Irving seem to have transformed this once-forlorn franchise to a viable contender for an NBA crown, in similar fashion to how the Lakers went from also-rans to champions.
The Heat proved they’re better than the Celtics by knocking Boston off in last year’s Eastern Conference finals, and the Sixers have definitely improved player- and head coach-wise, and ought to also surpass the C’s in the Atlantic standings this season.
So here we are. The Celtics’ championship window, which seemed so wide-open just a few seasons ago, seemingly has closed to just a sliver, and they may be fourth-best in their own division and a sixth or seventh seed in the East when the dust settles next spring.
Meanwhile, the teams that were going nowhere just three seasons ago are now in the position of contending year-in and year-out, and Boston — having lost Hayward to Charlotte and point guard Kemba Walker to injury for the beginning of this season — is probably going to have to start looking for another desperate team to fleece in trade talks in order to have any real chance of hoisting banner No. 18 to the TD Garden rafters anytime soon.
And given the optimism that was building over the past few seasons, that’s mind-boggling.
Chris Young’s column appears Saturdays in the Sun Chronicle’s Weekend Edition. He can be reached at ballparkfigures@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.