If you’ve been following the Boston Red Sox this season, you know the ugly details of the team’s performance in recent weeks, particularly in August after the Sox’ brass did little to improve the roster at the July 30 trade deadline.
Two days earlier, Boston had a 2½-game lead in the AL East on the basis of its 63-40 record, and that position of 23 games above .500 represented the highest-water mark of the surprising 2021 team’s season.
Here we are now, about 40 days later, and not only are the Sox no longer in first place, but they are a distant third, behind the soaring Rays and the rejuvenated Yankees, both of whom were fairly busy at the deadline and have gone and 23-7 and 24-8, respectively, since the trade doors shut. Boston, meanwhile, has gone 13-18, and has dropped 10½ games to the Rays in that span, while the Yankees have made up 10 games on Boston, and passed it in the standings.
There have been recent glimmers of hope for the Red Sox. They took two of three last weekend against an Indians team that had gone 7-3 in the days leading up to the series with Boston, even though it was hovering around .500. This past week, after dropping the first two in a four-game series to Tampa Bay in ugly fashion, the Sox salvaged their season — for now — with a couple of impressive pitching performances from Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez.
Heading into Boston’s six-game homestand with those same Indians and Rays, the Sox are 8½ games behind the Rays and just 1½ behind the Yankees, but still lead fading Oakland in the wild-card race by a couple of games. The A’s, who won 12 of 15 after the trade deadline, have been in a tailspin in recent weeks, having gone 6-11, but given the recent struggles of the Toronto Blue Jays (8-10 since Aug. 12), the stark truth is that barring any other contender (Seattle, for instance) getting really hot down the stretch, it will be up to only the Yankees, Red Sox, and A’s to settle the matter of who earns the right to play in the winner-take-all wild-card game on Oct. 5, with the winner likely drawing the Rays in a best-of-five ALDS. Right now, just three games separate those three teams, and Boston and New York remain tied with 77 victories apiece.
Who has the advantage among these teams?
Let’s take a look at Oakland’s situation first. The A’s are batting just .237 as a team, which is 22nd of 30 MLB teams, although their pitching staff’s ERA is ninth-best (3.76), with their starters and relievers pretty much even in that category. Oakland plays 15 of its remaining games on the road, and 13 at home, with three days off. Their remaining opponents are the 63-72 Tigers, the 70-62 Jays, the 78-56 first-place White Sox, the 47-86 last-place Rangers, the 59-74 Royals, the 66-68 Angels, the 72-62 Mariners, the 78-55 first-place Astros, and then rematches in the final week against Seattle and Houston, both on the road. If you’re the Sox or Yanks, you’re probably a little concerned that the A’s wrap up the season with 13 games against Seattle and Houston, with the likely scenario being that the Mariners will be out of the wild-card race by then, and the Astros will long have wrapped up the division crown, and therefore neither team will have much to play for in the final fortnight of the season.
The Yankees, meanwhile, have parlayed recent improved health to their roster with the additions of lefties Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline, even though the pair has contributed little of late to the Pinstripers’ offensive cause. Gallo is hitting just .139 (15-for-108) since coming to the Bronx from Texas, where he was hitting .223, while the ex-Cub and former Red Sox farmhand, Rizzo, is batting .250 for NY, which is pretty much what he batted in Wrigley’s Friendly Confines. As a team, the Yankees are hitting just .238 as a team, 20th in the majors, although that deficiency is more than made up by the team’s pitching staff, whose 3.63 ERA is fourth-best in the majors and best in the AL. The Yankees’ remaining schedule (17 home, 12 road, two days off) is against 41-91 Orioles, the 70-62 Jays, the 66-67 Mets, a make-up game against the 58-75 Twins, three more against the O’s, then the 67-64 Indians, the 47-86 Rangers, 77-59 Red Sox, and they close out with three more in Toronto. New York’s final six games are on the road, but since it really doesn’t play a good team other than Boston the rest of the way, the Yankees are kind of in the driver’s seat.
The Red Sox seemingly were in that same predicament before their awful August and their lack of commitment to keeping COVID out of their clubhouse, so they’ve got some work to do to reach the postseason, which was an unthinkable concept just six weeks ago. Boston is still the third-best offense in the majors (.259), though its staff ERA is just 15th (4.28). Its starters’ ERA of 4.55 is 19th in MLB, but that should improve with Sale’s return to the rotation, and the bullpen’s ERA of 3.96 is 12th-best. Closer Matt Barnes’ recent struggles prior to landing on the COVID list are particularly disturbing (20.77 ERA in eight outings prior to being stricken), and the team’s lone bullpen additions at the deadline, Hansel Robles (7.30) and Austin Davis (5.11), have also struggled. Boston’s remaining schedule (14 home, 12 road, a whopping five days off) includes the 67-64 Tribe, then a road trip to the 78-56 White Sox and 72-62 Seattle, then matchups with the 41-91 Orioles, the 66-67 Mets, the 77-56 Yankees, and then it wraps up with a DC-area trip to the Orioles and the 55-77 Nationals.
There are certainly some easily winnable games for the Sox in there, but that trip to Chicago and Seattle worries me, as the White Sox are really good and Boston typically struggles in the Emerald City. If the Sox survive that trip, then those three-game home matchups with the Rays next week and the Pinstripers on Sept. 24-26 will likely go a long way toward determining Boston’s playoff aspirations.
