The Yankees celebrated the clinching of the AL East on their home field last Thursday night.
This used to be an annual and routine event for baseball’s most decorated franchise.
Well, in the immortal words of Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau of “Pink Panther” fame: “Not anymore.”
The Pinstripers doused each other with champagne after clinching the division title on the heels of a dominant season, but in reality, the Yankees hadn’t won the AL East since 2012, a seven-year gap that doesn’t even seem possible. After all, once New York got relevant again in 1994 – after a 12-year spell of no playoffs — the team won the East 14 times in a 19-year period, along with four other second-place finishes. That period also included four World Series titles within a five-year stretch in the late nineties, and another one in 2009.
But things went downhill quickly after the 2012 season, in which the Yankees lost the AL pennant to the Tigers. In the subsequent years, the team won 85, 84, 87, and 84 games despite having the majors’ highest or second-highest payroll.
It wasn’t a matter of changing the team’s philosophy over that four-year period, since Brian Cashman has served as the General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Yankees since 1998. Rather, the team had gotten old and/or injured, and guys like Derek Jeter (39), Ichiro Suzuki (39), A-Rod (37), Alfonso Soriano (37), Lyle Overbay (who he? — 36), Travis Hafner (36), Andy Pettitte (41), Hiroki Kuroda (38), and Mariano Rivera (43) were all past their “use-by” dates.
It wasn’t until 2017, when up-and-comers Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez, and Ronald Torreyes joined the team and made significant contributions did the Yankee turnaround truly begin, resulting in a 91-71 season in which the wild-card Yankees got all the way to Game Seven of the ALCS before bowing to the eventual champion Astros.
But it had to gnaw at the Pinstripers’ fandom that since the team’s last championship in 2009, they had to watch the hated Red Sox take three division titles and their third and fourth World Series titles of the millennium, including last year’s wire-to-wire Boston dominance.
But even though the Yankees’ 100-win season last year was overshadowed by the Red Sox’ run, New York knew it had something special going on.
That was, until the team was hit by the most significant injury-laden season in baseball history, with no fewer than 30 players spending time on the Injured List this season, resulting in a record 2,560 lost man-games to injury (the second-place team on that list is the Padres, with 1,918).
But the Yankees persevered, plugging holes and watching the defending champion Red Sox sputter out of the gate and continue to struggle throughout the season. That allowed New York to survive the injury bug, and seize the division lead from the upstart Rays on May 19 and not relinquish the top spot except for one day the rest of the season.
As of Sept. 20, the Yankees had won the same 100 games that they had accumulated all last season, with eight games left to play, and with a huge lead in the standings over the Rays, New York has been able to slowly welcome back some of its walking wounded (including slugger Giancarlo Stanton and starter Luis Severino) and also rest some of the guys that helped the team survive the brutal AL East and emerge with an East crown.
Lord knows, the city of New York could use a winner again.
I mean, the great NY/NJ metro area has nine teams competing each year, and the last championship of any of them was the NY Football Giants, who won in 2011 (on the heels of their 2007 stunner over the 18-0 Patriots). Other than that, the last crown worn by a NYC-area team is that 2009 Yankees team. The Mets haven’t won a championship since 1986, the Devils’ most recent Cup was 16 years ago, and the Rangers have one chalice (1994) since 1940. In basketball, the Brooklyn (née NJ) Nets have never captured an NBA title, and the Knicks haven’t won one since back in 1973. Finally, the woebegone Jets (hard to believe this can even be true), who won Super Bowl III behind Joe Namath — and haven’t been back to the big game since.
A real long string of futility there, including no playoffs the last eight seasons. All in all, this translates to 164 opportunities for NY/NJ teams to win a title since 2000, and only four teams did (meanwhile, Boston has had 74 chances, and 12 won championships).
So while I don’t exactly feel good about rooting for this Yankees team, there’s no denying that it’s a likeable team, and for all that it’s overcome this season, it would be fitting that the Yankees returned to baseball’s biggest stage and give it their best shot.
(That being said, I still like the Astros or Dodgers to come away with the hardware next month. Sorry, Yankee fans. Well, not really.)
