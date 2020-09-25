Well, it’s finally almost over. The Boston Red Sox’ 2020 baseball season, that is.
And good riddance.
It’s easy to get accustomed to success when this sporting region has captured 12 world championships over an 18-year period, but with the good often comes the bad, and with the Red Sox, their four World Series titles over a 15-year period are in stark contrast to that same franchise’s four last-place finishes over the past nine seasons.
Two short seasons after the Sox’ ninth championship in team history, the local nine are headed to the finish line with a 22-35 record, which extrapolates to a 62-100 mark had the typical 162-game schedule been played. Sox fans should be glad that this cursed season (and year) is mercifully over, because nobody, but nobody, would have enjoyed watching this team meander its way to a 100-loss season over the course of six long months. Instead, it’s over in just two, thank the Lord.
I think most prognosticators would have predicted that Boston would struggle this shortened season, especially having lost three starting pitchers in Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery), Eduardo Rodríguez (a heart condition as an offshoot to Covid), and David Price (traded), but last place, 15 games behind the first-place Rays?
And Boston has not had a season close to 62-100 since 1965, when Yaz, Tony C, and Rico were beginning to mesh into the players that would ultimately spark the ’67 “Impossible Dream” club to an improbable AL pennant.
There’s a lot of ways to point fingers at the 2020 Red Sox and their obvious shortcomings, but most point to their pitching, which finished dead last in ERA in the major leagues, with a ghastly 5.77 team ERA. The starters’ ERA was 5.60, and the bullpen was a mind-boggling 5.92, although it’s worth noting that Boston traded a couple of bullpen cogs at the Aug. 31 trade deadline (Heath Hembree and closer Brandon Workman).
Unbelievably, in 57 games thus far heading into Friday night, the Sox had used 16 different starting pitchers, and not one has over four victories. Twelve of those starters will finish the season with ERAs over 4.50, and five of ’em are over eight runs per game. Nathan Eovaldi (four wins), Martin Perez (3), and recent addition Tanner Houck (2) were the only starters with more than one victory this season.
The bullpen, as noted, was just as bad, or worse.
In just those 57 games played, the Sox have used 25 different relievers (two were position players in routs), compared to just 20 out of the bullpen just two seasons ago, in a 162-game schedule that included September call-ups. Five relievers this season will likely complete the year with ERAs of over 22.00, and nine other are over 5.00. No-names like Robert Stock, Phillips Valdez, Jeffrey Springs, Austin Brice, and Josh Osich all had at least 10 appearances out of the ’pen, and only four of the 25 who pitched in relief had ERAs under three, which is pretty dismal.
Boston was just 5-5 against the mediocre Blue Jays and Orioles, 3-7 against the division-winning Rays, and nearly went 0-10 against the Yankees before Houck dazzled the Pinstripers with a 10-2 win last Sunday, securing the Red Sox’ first win after 12 straight defeats to NY dating back to last season.
The Sox’ offense predictably suffered greatly with the trading of Mookie Betts to LA in February, but one of the guys Boston got back for him, outfielder Alex Verdugo, was one of the bright spots in the Red Sox’ lineup this season, hitting .320 in 52 games with a team-leading 62 hits, 35 runs, and .320 average, though his .250 average with runners on base likely led to his fewer-than-expected 14 RBI. Still, for someone who was benched on Opening Day because he was perceived to struggle against lefties, the left-handed Verdugo batted .338 against southpaws and .314 against righties.
After a slow start, Rafael Devers had a solid .271 batting average (although that was 40 points fewer than last year) and led the team in doubles (16), homers (11), and RBI (39) after hitting just .183 through the team’s first 21 games. Xander Bogaerts (.291 BA), free agent-to-be Jackie Bradley Jr. (.278), and catcher Christian Vazquez (.274) have all had respectable seasons, as did veterans Mitch Moreland (.328) and Kevin Pillar (.274) at the time they were dealt at the trade deadline. Overall, the Red Sox’ .264 team average was fourth-best in the majors and best in the American League, but they were just 13th in runs (269), 14th in homers (75), and alarmingly, seventh in strikeouts (519, which averages to nine per game).
However, high-priced DH J.D. Martinez, who was not allowed to view previous-at-bat videos in the clubhouse because of virus-implemented rules in 2020, took huge steps back offensively, and entered Friday night’s action with just a .215 average, a measly 43 hits in 57 games, and 25 RBI. After six games, Martinez never got his average above .244 the rest of the season, and this is just two seasons removed from his 2018 season, when he hit .330 with 43 home runs for the World Series champs. His 56 strikeouts in 51 games also translate to 178 K’s over a full season, which would match his career-high strikeout total back in 2015, with the Tigers. Woof.
A couple of youngsters, first basemen Michael Chavez and rookie Bobby Dalbec, also have swung and missed at significant clips, with Chavez striking out every third at-bat, and Dalbec, with seven homers in his first 21 games, managing to strike out every other at-bat to date (36 K’s in 72 ABs).
Still, there are some harbingers of hope for 2021, as 29-year-old catcher Kevin Plawecki has hit .320 over 23 games, and infielder Yairo Munoz has a .333 average since being called up from Pawtucket earlier this month.
But after this stunning non-playoff finish, the Sox’ second in a row after the 2018 title, changes will need to be made, and that may begin in the manager’s office. Ron Roenicke, the 64-year-old baseball lifer who was thrust into the Boston skipper’s role after Alex Cora “resigned” in January, is probably not the long-term answer, even though he deserves better after being handed a pitching staff full of chumps to slog through the 60-game 2020 schedule. Roenicke’s not the reason the team was dreadful, but he probably didn’t make it much better, and for the Red Sox to be better next year — and relevant in this city of regular playoff participants — they’re going to need a top-to-bottom reevaluation of their roster and coaching staff, and begin the rebuild that will make them watchable, and meaningful, again.
