A lot of folks are getting justifiably excited about the return of live sports to the airwaves, the TV screens, and the fields/courts/rinks.
Meanwhile, golf has been back for a while (albeit without fans), NASCAR is gradually integrating spectators back into their raceways, and MLS is staging its MLS Is Back tournament in the “bubble” in Orlando. The NBA (also Orlando), NHL (Toronto and Edmonton), and MLB (home stadiums against regional competition) all have plans to start soon, and baseball is kicking off its season later this week in empty parks.
This is all well and good, and no doubt about it, long-awaited and richly anticipated, but in the background, the NFL is supposedly planning for its 2020 season.
I hate to burst your bubble, folks, because I know how much you love pro football, but I don’t see any way that the NFL can return this fall for a full season.
Nope, don’t see it.
Compared to the aforementioned sports and leagues, football is more closely aligned in terms of coronavirus risk with marathoning and rugby than it is with the others.
Yes, hockey, basketball, and soccer all include physical contact that could be viewed as potential Petri dishes for spreading the virus, but even those sports are nothing like the NFL. After all, every single NFL play begins with at least 10 of the 22 players on the field in close contact, hitting and tackling each other along with sweating and spitting and snorting that are not conducive to social distancing or anything of that ilk.
Not surprisingly, NFL players are still waiting to see how safety procedures from the league work out, and details have been hard to come by. Even those proposals that have been suggested seem far-fetched and unrealistic.
Let’s start with fans. While most of the NFL owners’ money comes from TV/radio contracts and sponsors, a big part of their income is generated from ticket sales, and most teams are keen on having at least a portion of fans in the stands this season, even while the other pro sports are not. Even if stadiums are only 20 percent full, that’s a lot of people, and I don’t trust human beings enough in this day and age to behave in a responsible manner, whether it’s in the stands, or before and after the games in the parking lots. NFL teams can ban tailgating, but can they really regulate thousands of folks who may still congregate in bars or even cars before and after games? And what of concession stands and restrooms?
I don’t see how you can have faith in people to do the right thing, sports-wise or otherwise, when the hotbeds of the virus right now are Sun-Belt states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, California, Nevada, and Arizona, which combined host 12 of the league’s 32 teams. In addition, a number of these teams have domed stadiums, which if you ask me, cannot be good for restricting the spread of the aerosol-based pandemic.
Some of the NFL’s guidelines are to restrict or delay preseason activities, which means that even when teams are allowed to get together, they will be discouraged from immediate tackling and contact drills. Without these fundamental aspects of NFL camps, how on earth are players expected to get in shape for a 16-game season? And that doesn’t even take into account how most players have not been able to properly get in shape for the season because gyms, health clubs, and even team facilities have been closed for workouts. These preseason restrictions could easily result in players suffering significant injuries during camp even when they aren’t engaging in the most physical of activities.
As of Sunday, the league had already reduced the number of preseason games from four to two, but the players insisted that they didn’t want any. So let it be written, so let it be done: the NFL caved Monday night, and OK’d zero exhibition games. But if that is now the case: along with the slowdown in ramping players up to speed for competition, how would coaching staffs be able to realistically make roster decisions — who makes and doesn’t make the team — without team scrimmages and preseason games? Can you really judge the level of talent in a player solely on practice sessions? No way! Especially with rookies, there’s too much money and long-term investment at stake for teams and coaching staffs to be casual about this.
Then you have the single most important detail about the possibility of the NFL returning: the players’ risk of contracting the virus.
Nearly all of the other sports that involve reasonably close physical contact – the NHL, MLS, NBA — are staging their remaining schedules in “a bubble,” where they are, for the most part, kept apart from each other and even some family members. Meanwhile, sports like auto racing, golf, and baseball already allow for plenty of social distancing, and the risk of infection on the field of play is minimal.
This is not the case with football. Despite Dr. Fauci’s recommendation to the NFL to play its games in a similar type bubble, this is not realistic, and nor is it being considered by the league or its players. But that means that other than housing players in hotels during training camp, the league will allow players to return home every day after regular-season practices and games, and that opens up the chance that players will catch the virus from family members or friends, or through their daily routines, and then bring it back to the team facility and its close quarters.
And testing? Yes, all of the other leagues are doing that, at least once or twice a week, but those team rosters are all much smaller than NFL teams’. Are you telling me that the league will allow for 32 teams of 75-90 players (during preseason) and 60-65 (during the season) — plus coaching staffs — to be regularly tested, maybe even on a daily basis, given the nature of the contact in the sport of football?
Those are thousands of tests on a regular basis (along with the other sports’) that could be challenged and criticized by the general public as not nearly as important or critical to the reduction of the virus nationwide and testing people who are more vulnerable or are showing symptoms.
NFL owners, for the most part, want a full season, even though most of them are rich enough that a lost 2020 season would not harm them significantly in the wallet. Meanwhile, the younger NFL players want to be able to make money, but they will likely be overruled by those marquee players who have plenty of cash in the bank already, and are not willing to risk their health and careers for the sake of a season that is fraught with risks and danger.
We are only in July, and the NFL season isn’t scheduled to start for another six weeks or so, but there is still no sign that the coronavirus is going away anytime soon, and welcoming it without serious precautions into NFL training camps and stadiums seems folly.
Did you really want to see a Super Bowl (in Tampa) in Feb. 2021 without a full stadium anyway?
Sorry, but I don’t see an NFL season taking place, and even if it does get underway, there is certainly an imminent and realistic danger that things could take a turn for the worse very, very quickly, and I think that neither the owners or players are willing to take that chance.
Shut it down for 2020.
