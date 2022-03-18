It seems as if the biggest sports question circulating in New England the past few weeks has been “What the heck are the New England Patriots doing?”
Oh, there has been some impatience surrounding the Boston Red Sox’ lack of significant free-agent signings and the inactivity in the trade market by the playoff-bound Boston Bruins, but those issues aren’t even close to what the New England football team is doing, or more appropriately, isn’t doing.
The Patriots have been relatively quiet in the free-agent market, and to this point, their primary re-signings were just old veterans who probably weren’t going anywhere anyway: backup QB Brian Hoyer, 36; special-teams captain Matthew Slater, 36; safety Devon McCourty, 34; and placekicker Nick Folk, 37.
No, what New England fans wanted was for the team to make a splash in free agency, given the team’s meltdown in the final weeks of the NFL season when it lost three of four and then got annihilated by 30 points by the Bills in the opening round of the playoffs, allowing Buffalo to avoid punting the ball for the second straight matchup against the Pats.
And if that weren’t bad enough, New England also failed to retain a number of its most promising players, including allowing center Ted Karras and cornerback J.C. Jackson to walk away for much-better deals, and then trading guard Shaq Mason to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers for a measly fifth-round draft pick.
In Pro Football Focus’s year-end ranking of the top 100 players during the 2021 season, the Patriots had just two players in the top 75, at No. 35 and 71. Guess who they were? You guessed it: Mason and Jackson, respectively. Oh, and the guy at No. 9 in the rankings was also a former Patriot that the team let walk away: the 44-year-old Brady.
Now, we’ll analyze the Patriots’ moves in the coming weeks when free agency is winding down and the NFL draft is approaching, but the fact is that New England committed around $250 million in free-agent spending last spring, yet that translated to just three more victories and resulted in the team being hamstrung by the salary cap despite having its QB and its primary running backs still on affordable rookie contracts.
Now perhaps Patriots ownership, after last season’s spending spree, told Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to take it easy this season, but it’s not just the lack of urgency in free agency and tight finances that have wreaked havoc since Brady departed; it’s also the confounding lack of drafting prowess, particularly dating back to the period between 2016 and 2019. New England drafted 32 players over those four drafts, and can you guess how many are still on the team, even in that short amount of time that’s transpired? If you guessed eight, you’d be spot-on.
So what is going on with the Patriots heading into the 2022 season? Perhaps it’s as simple as Brady being gone, or perhaps it’s something more sinister, like Belichick losing his fastball in terms of player selection, scouting, and development. Or it could be that he’s getting bad advice within his tight circle of trust, and it also could be that they’re providing bad advice because they have no business being on the staff in the first place, or specifically in the roles in which they’re serving.
Let’s take a look at a few of the coaching staff, and I’m not picking and choosing details of these guys’ résumés, because I’m getting it directly from the team’s website.
Vinnie Sunseri will be entering his third season with the Pats and second as running-backs coach. He joined the team after spending all of one year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Alabama, which is led by Belichick crony Nick Saban. Sunseri played in the NFL, but as a safety, and the bulk of his career was on special teams. And he is now coaching the running backs.
Nick Caley will be entering his sixth season of coaching the tight ends. Caley’s background, according to Patriots.com: “Prior to joining the Patriots, Caley spent 10 years coaching in the college ranks. He entered the NFL having coached mainly on the defensive side of the ball at seven different schools, with a focus on the secondary. In addition to his coaching experience, Caley earned his bachelor of arts in communications from John Carroll (2006), a master of science, sport science and coaching from Akron (2008) and a master of education in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State (2011).” Having coached mainly on the defensive side of the ball at seven different schools, Caley is now coaching the tight ends.
Billy Yates is entering his second season with New England as an assistant offensive line coach. For the 2018-’19 seasons, Yates helped out on the defensive side of the ball under former Lions coach (and current Pats special assistant) Matt Patricia. Prior to joining Detroit, Yates was named head of strength and conditioning at Bowling Green State University in 2016, and from 2013 through 2015, he served as the assistant strength coach at Texas Tech. And he is coaching the offensive linemen.
Joe Judge was a talented Patriots special-teams coach when he got the opportunity to be the head coach of the NY Giants the last two seasons, where he flamed out, particularly working with the G-Men’s offense. Why, you might ask? Because his background was in special teams, obviously, and now we see Judge back with the Pats working as what? An offensive assistant.
What about the background of special-teams coordinator Cameron Achord, whose units struggled mightily this past season? Achord joined the Patriots after five seasons with that notorious gridiron hotbed, Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he served in roles as offensive coordinator, special-teams coordinator, quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends coach, as well as recruiting coordinator. SMCC to New England — a natural transition, no?
And then there’s Patriots offensive assistant Tyler Hughes, who prior to coming to Foxboro, spent two seasons (2018-’19) as the head coach at Bountiful High School in Utah. Prior to that position, he spent three seasons (2014-’16) as the head coach of Division II Minot State in North Dakota. Swell.
And what about these two résumés of current Patriots coaches?
After playing four years of lacrosse at Rutgers, Mystery Man No. 1, who coaches the Patriots’ outside linebackers, walked on to the football team as a long snapper to help in preparations for a career in coaching. He was a three-year starter at linebacker, tight end, and fullback as well as a long snapper at the Rivers School in Weston, Massachusetts, before heading to Rutgers.
Mystery Man No. 2, who has coached New England’s safeties for the past two seasons, originally joined the organization as a scouting assistant in 2016. He graduated from Trinity College in 2016, where he majored in anthropology and played midfield for the Bantam lacrosse team. He also attended the Rivers School, and then attended Suffield Academy (Conn.) and was an all-league selection in both football and lacrosse.
If you’re wondering how either of these seemingly unqualified guys ended up on Belichick’s staff for a high-profile NFL team, well, nepotism is certainly alive and well in Foxboro because the above profiles are of his two sons, Steve and Brian.
So is it any surprise that Belichick is likely unchallenged in the film room and the draft room by guys who were failures as NFL head coaches and crawled back to the Patriots (Patricia and Judge), or guys who have no real NFL background and are probably lucky to be here, or guys who share his surname?
Belichick will turn 70 next month, and he needs people who are well-versed in the machinations of the modern-day NFL and player personnel. Instead, he employs a mish-mash of wannabes who aren’t qualified to give proper advice, much less coach players and positions with which they are unfamiliar.
This is a situation that bears watching in the coming months and years, because unless Belichick’s coaching staff continues to improve as its roster does (or doesn’t), the glory days of Patriots past are going to seem more of a distant memory.