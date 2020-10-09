The NHL crowned its champion on Sept. 28, nearly a year to the day after the 2019-20 hockey season began. The NBA likely saw its season end Friday night with the Lakers capturing their 17th league title, tying them with the Celtics for most all-time. And the NFL is hoping against hope that it can play its full 16-game schedule, with the Super Bowl still booked for the first Sunday in February in Tampa.
But Major League Baseball was not able to play a full 162-game schedule in 2020, because its season had yet to even begin when sports and nearly everything else in life shut down in March. It’s to baseball’s credit that it was able to stage a reduced 60-game regular-season schedule over 66 tidy days that will ultimately crown a watered-down World Series champion in about three weeks.
The NHL and NBA seasons, when they resumed, seemed to zip by, but the stakes were high for nearly every game after the four-month break because every one was either a playoff game or a run-up seeding contest in which the postseason slate would be determined.
What I’m saying is, people were probably paying close attention to the NBA and NHL seasons, but I don’t think that those same folks were as glued to their TVs when it came to MLB’s season. In fact, I know that for a fact, especially around New England, because the Red Sox’ cable TV station NESN saw its Sox’ viewer ratings fall an astounding 54 percent from 2019’s first 60 games of the season. And if people weren’t watching the Red Sox, they probably weren’t watching any other team’s games, either.
So my public-service gift to you today is letting you know what you may have missed over those 66 days of baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season.
Coronavirus effects
Virus outbreaks only had significant consequences for three teams, which under the circumstances of a no-bubble regular season is nothing short of remarkable. Hit the hardest were the St. Louis Cardinals, who had outbreaks among players and staff members resulting in the team having to miss two full weeks of play after playing just five regular-season games. As a result, the Redbirds were forced to play a mind-numbing 11 doubleheaders over a six-week period, but St. Louis still managed to clinch a playoff berth with a 30-28 record, but got bounced in the opening round by San Diego.
Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins, who had played just three games before their season was shut down after a series in Philadelphia, were off for the next week and were forced to reschedule seven games. Miami was then obligated to play five doubleheaders within a month in order to complete its 60-game schedule.
Amazingly, the Marlins — losers of 105 games the season before — actually finished above .500 (31-29) and reached the postseason, where they surprisingly eliminated the once-powerful Cubs in the opening round before getting soundly pummeled by the Braves in the NLDS.
The Phillies also suffered a similar corona fate in August, and had to play six doubleheaders over a month’s period. Alas, Philadelphia’s fairytale ending did not come to pass, as the Phillies went 4-8 in those twinbills and finished 28-32, out of the playoff hunt.
Surprising turnarounds
Outside of Miami, perhaps the most stunning team of 2020 was the Chicago White Sox, who after winning the World Series in 2005, had but one playoff appearance (a first-round exit) in the subsequent 14 seasons. Last year, the Pale Hose were 72-89, but hopes were high this season, and the South Siders’ fans weren’t disappointed as Chicago finished 35-25, winning 25 of its last 39 to finish just a game out of first in the competitive AL Central. The White Sox’ .277 team average was third in the majors, as was their slugging (.464) and OPS (.784). Unfortunately, Chicago was dispatched in the opening round of the playoffs by the A’s.
Along with the aforementioned Marlins’ spectacular turnaround, long-suffering fans in Cincinnati were also pleasantly surprised, as their Reds went from 65-87 last season to a respectable 31-29 mark this year, which was good enough for a playoff berth (and a first-round exit to the powerhouse Braves, who blanked the Redlegs in both games). Cincinnati had had only three playoff appearances since 1995, but its 20-12 stretch during this season’s final month vaulted the Reds to their first postseason berth since 2013.
Another team to watch in the years to come is the Padres, who went 70-92 in 2019 before bouncing back in a big way this season with a startling 37-23 record, which extrapolates to a 100-win season had they played a full 162-game slate. The Padres were in the top three in nearly every offensive category in the NL, and featured one of the game’s rising stars, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is only 21 but led the team in homers (17) and runs (50).
Remaining playoff field
You may not be aware that the ALCS and NLCS begin Sunday. In the National League, the two obvious best teams are vying for their slot in the World Series — the 43-17 Dodgers, who have been in two of the past three Fall Classics (losing both), and the Braves, who at 35-25 finally won a playoff series for the first time since 2001, if you can believe it. Atlanta was the second-best hitting team in the NL during this season (.268 BA and 103 HRs) and features likely NL MVP Freddie Freeman (.341 BA, 13 HRs, 53 RBI). The Braves’ pitching staff’s 4.41 ERA during the season was nothing special, but in the postseason, it’s down to 0.92 in five games.
In the AL, it’s also pretty much chalk, with the Astros, who have played for the pennant each of the last four seasons and won it all in 2017, meeting the 40-20 Rays, owners of the AL’s best record. Houston finished just 29-31 this season, but has won five of six in the postseason to reach the ALCS. Their legacy of cheating will definitely be at the forefront of coverage as they take on the Rays, since it would mark a rematch of the teams’ 2019 ALDS matchup, which saw the Astros win all three at home while getting crushed in both road games in St. Petersburg. Hmmmmm (Cue trash-can banging).
An Astros-Dodgers World Series in 2020 would be fascinating, as LA was the vanquished foe to victorious Houston in the Fall Classic in 2017, and the Dodgers would love some semblance of revenge for a championship they felt was stolen by those sign-stealin’ Astros.
By the way, kudos to Sports Illustrated magazine, which back in March accurately predicted a Dodgers-Braves NLCS, and a Yankees-Astros matchup (oops) in the ALCS. Who would have expected the 28th-highest payroll, the Rays ($28.2M), to top MLB’s highest-spending team ($109.4M)?
But too bad about the Pinstripers’ demise, because I would have been curious to see, if the Yankees had taken on those conspiring Astros in the ALCS, which despised team would Red Sox fans have rooted for?
