It’s definitely been fascinating to watch the relationship between Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick develop over the years. While there is little argument that they represent the best player-coach tandem in NFL history (what with nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships in a 20-year period), like most long-time business relationships, nerves began to fray and bonds started to break down.
That’s what happened with Tom and Bill, and now the former is in Tampa Bay, preparing his new team for Super Bowl LV next Sunday, while Bill, after seeing his Brady-less team suffer through a 7-9 season, reportedly is soaking in the Caribbean sunshine while the rest of the league’s head coaches are looking for the next big thing at college football's Senior Bowl this weekend.
Should Brady lead the once sad-sack Bucs to a Super Bowl title, he will, himself, have more championships than any other NFL franchise.
It has been commonplace over the years to try and ascertain who was the primary factor in the Patriots’ success: Tom’s performances on the field, or Bill’s preparation and game-planning.
The following breakdown will certainly will not be the end of this ongoing debate, but perhaps it provides some insight into who should get the most credit for the Patriots’ two-decade stretch of dominance.
So let’s take a look at the six championship seasons that New England collected, dispensing with the regular-season games that led up to the postseason, and concentrate on just the playoff games -- prepared by Bill and put into motion on the gridiron by Brady -- and try to determine if the results would have been the same had these two not been working together.
2001
This was Brady’s second season, and the first time that he actually got to play significant minutes, thanks to the hit by the Jets’ Mo Lewis delivered to franchise QB Drew Bledsoe in Week 2.
The Pats were 5-5 in late November when they ran off six straight wins to finish the season, then took on the 10-6 Raiders in the “Snow Bowl,” a 16-13 NE victory in overtime.
Brady’s stats: 25-52, 312 yards, 1 interception, 1 fumble (and another one that was negated by the “Tuck Rule”), 1 rushing TD, and a QB rating of 70.4 (158.3 is the highest QB rating one can attain).
A week later in Pittsburgh, Brady was just 12-for-18 for 115 yards and a QB rating of 84.3 before leaving with an ankle injury in the first half. Notably, all of the Patriots’ points in that 24-17 victory were non-Brady related: a field goal, a punt return for a TD, another TD on a blocked FG, and a TD pass thrown by Bledsoe, Brady’s replacement in the game.
In the Super Bowl against the 14-point-favorite Rams, Brady was 16-for-27 for 145 yards, one TD pass, and an 86.2 rating, but his last-minute drive that led to the game-winning field goal was a marvel to watch and delivered New England its first NFL title.
Verdict: Brady led key comebacks against the Raiders and Rams, but it was Belichick’s game plan that shut down the “Greatest Show on Turf,” and Brady’s contributions were impressive, but not spectacular, given that he threw just one TD pass total among those three playoff games.
2003
In the playoff opener at frigid Gillette Stadium, Brady went 21-for-41 for 201 yards and a TD (73.3 QBPR) in a 17-14 win over the Titans.
A week later, against league MVP Peyton Manning and the powerful Colts, Brady was 22-for-37 for 237 yards, along with a TD and a pick and a 76.1 QB rating, but the Patriots earned a 24-14 home victory. The key to the victory was certainly not Brady, but the defense’s four interceptions of Manning (three by Ty Law), who had only thrown 10 INTs all season.
Finally in the Super Bowl, Brady was pretty darned good (32-for-48, 354 yards, three TDs and a pick, 100.1 QBR), and led the Patriots to another last-minute game-winning FG in New England’s 32-29 victory over Carolina.
Verdict: Brady did his job in the postseason, but his numbers were just above-average, and Belichick’s defensive wizardry in shutting down Steve McNair and Manning (who led the NFL in passing yards, and the Indy offense was averaging 28 per game) in the first two games was the key to New England’s second championship in three seasons.
2004
A similar path, and outcome, in the Patriots’ third championship season.
In the divisional round, Manning again came to town as the league MVP and had thrown a then-record 49 TD passes, leading the NFL’s most prolific offense to 32.6 points per game. Again, though, the NE defense shut him down (27-for-42, 238 yards, 0 TDs) in a 20-3 Pats’ victory that saw Brady deliver a pedestrian performance (18-for-27, 144 yards, a TD pass and a rush, 92.2 QBR).
A week later at 15-1 Pittsburgh, the Patriots avenged an early-season loss with a convincing 41-27 win as Brady was solid (14-for-21, 2 TDs, 130.5 QBR) and Rookie of the Year Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t, as he threw three picks in a miserable 78.1 QBR outing.
In the Super Bowl, a 24-21 Patriots victory over the Eagles, Brady was 23-for-33 for 236 yards and a pair of TD passes (110.2 QBR), but the team mustered only 14 points through three quarters. Still, a pair of fourth-quarter drives and mismanagement of the clock by Eagles coach Andy Reid down the stretch lifted the Pats.
Verdict: Brady put up consistent but not overwhelming numbers in the postseason, and if not for the back-to-back shutdowns of Manning and Roethlisberger, Brady & Co. might have gone home after either of those games.
2014
After a 10-year stretch devoid of Super Bowl victories, the Pats opened the 2014 postseason with a thrilling 35-31 win over the Ravens in which Brady was solid (33-for-50, 367 yards, 3 TDs) to offset an anemic running game (14 yards on 13 carries).
A week later, in a 45-7 rout of the Colts (that ignited “Deflategate”), Brady was 23-for-35 for 226 yards and three TDs while counterpart Andrew Luck had a miserable game (12-for-33, 126 yards, 2 INTs).
In the Super Bowl against Seattle, Brady was magnificent (37-for-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs), and though the Seahawks ran for 162 yards and Russell Wilson threw for 247, it came down to the final minute, and Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception sealed a 28-24 Patriots victory.
Verdict: Belichick’s mind games with Seahawks’ counterpart Pete Carroll were fascinating, but in the end, Brady’s performances in all three games were the deciding factors in New England’s fourth title.
2016
The Pats dispatched the Texans, 34-16, in the divisional round, but Brady had a miserable game (18-for-38, 2 TDs, 2 picks, 68.6 QBR). Luckily, Houston’s Brock Osweiler (3 INTs) was worse, and the Pats’ Dion Lewis rushed for three TDs.
In a 36-17 rout of the Steelers in the AFC title game, Brady was at his best (32-for-42, 384 yards, 3 TDs, 127.5 QBR) in New England’s wire-to-wire victory.
Brady was only 15-for-25 for 179 yards with a pick-six as the Pats fell behind, 21-3, to the Falcons in the Super Bowl, but you probably recall what happened next – something about 28-3 and a comeback of sorts. Brady went 28-for-37 for 287 yards and a pair of TDs in the second half, and the Patriots somehow emerged with a 34-28 OT victory.
Verdict: The Patriots got themselves into a seemingly impossible 25-point hole, but regrouped behind the coaching staff and Brady’s heroics to stage the memorable comeback, and while Belichick can take some credit, most of the kudos have to go to Brady.
2018
In what was supposed to be a competitive divisional-round game, the Pats jumped out to a 35-point first half en route to a 41-28 dismantling of the Chargers. Brady was brilliant, going 34-for-44 for 343 yards and a 106.5 QBR, and the running game also was a key factor, as the team rushed for 155 yards and four TDs.
A week later in Kansas City, the Pats somehow managed to shut down KC’s high-powered offense, taking a 14-0 halftime lead. Not surprisingly, though, the Chiefs scored 31 second-half points, but Brady (30-for-46, 348 yards, 2 INTs) ignited numerous late-game fireworks, including the game-winning drive in OT that sealed the 37-31 victory.
Lying in wait for the Pats in the Super Bowl were the Rams, who like the 2001 edition, were loaded on offense, and were averaging 32.9 points per game.
But in a surprisingly low-scoring affair (NE led, 3-0, at halftime), the Patriots’ defense consistently shut down QB Jared Goff, and New England’s resurgent running game (154 yards) offset Brady’s so-so performance (21-for-35, 262 yards, 71.4 QBR) as New England clinched its sixth, and most recent, Super Bowl.
Verdict: Brady was amazing in KC, but it was primarily Belichick’s coaching staff’s ability to shut down both the explosive Chargers and Rams in the other two games that were the difference in the team’s run to a championship.
You can make the call, but it seems that in the Patriots’ first three championship seasons, Belichick’s defenses were probably more responsible for the team’s success than the offense, but in the second incarnation of Patriot championship teams, it was Brady’s performances that carried the day most years.
Next week: How Matt Ryan single-handedly cost the Falcons Super Bowl LI.
